Dr. Michael Glock Presents a Frontline Report at 75th Anniversary of C. G. Jung Institute in Zurich, Switzerland

Dr. Michael Glock's presents his innovative 3-Step Method at the 75th Anniversary of the C. G. Jung Institute in Küsnacht, Switzerland.

Imagination not only enriches our understanding and meaning of experiences but also allows us to simulate actions and anticipate outcomes without physically performing them” — Dr Michael Glock

HOLLYWOOD, MIAMI, USA, November 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zurich, Switzerland — July 5, 2023 — Joymind, a leading name in transformative hypnotherapy, proudly announces a "Frontline Report" by Dr. Michael Glock, one of its founders, at the 75th Anniversary of the C. G. Jung Institute in Küsnacht, Switzerland. Dr. Glock's paper, titled "A Frontline Report: A Transformational Praxis using Imagination and Emotions," unveils the innovative 3-Step Breakthrough Method , combining Clinical Hypnotherapy and cutting-edge neuroscience, setting new standards in mental health and personal development.Highlights:Transformational Praxis: Dr. Michael Glock's presentation explored the transformative potential of imagination and emotions, offering a unique modality for healing and joy.3-Step Breakthrough Method: Grounded in Clinical Hypnotherapy and the latest neuroscience, Joymind's 3-step model provides fast, virtual, immersive sessions for issue reframing and meaning discovery.Neuroscience of Imagination: Dr. Glock revealed how imagination enriches our understanding, simulating actions and anticipating outcomes without physical enactment.Evolution of Depth Psychology: Building upon Freud and Jung's groundwork, Dr. Glock applied psychoanalysis to culture, emphasizing the unraveling of human magic.Joymind's Collective Crisis Approach: Addressing emotional storms in personal, cultural, and ecological realms, Joymind combines meaning, creativity, and imagination.Revolutionizing Mental Health: Joymind, co-founded by Dr. Michael Glock, has assisted over 100 million people in America, providing relief from anxiety, fear, and stress through innovative methods.About Joymind:Joymind leads the way in anxiety relief, combining scientific understanding with the power of imagination and emotions. Clients report enhanced creativity, improved relationships, clarity, and renewed drive towards future goals.Conclusion:Dr. Michael Glock's presentation marks a revolutionary stride in mental health and personal growth. As the mysteries of human potential unfold, Joymind's pioneering methods promise a future filled with meaning, creativity, peace, and joy.

