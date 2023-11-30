LIT Lighting Design Awards 2023 Winners Announced, Shaping the Future of Lighting
Persephone Reconsiders Her Fate. Eleftheria Deko & Associates. Photo Credits: Gavriil Papadiotis / John Stathis
The winners of the LIT Lighting Design Awards 2023 have been unveiled, showcasing designs that offer a glimpse into the future of cutting-edge lighting trends.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of the highly anticipated LIT Lighting Design Awards 2023 have been unveiled, showcasing the brilliance of international lighting product designers and implementers. The 7th edition of the LIT Lighting Design Awards attracted over 800 submissions from 58 countries, with notable debuts from the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela. A distinguished panel of 45 professionals, including architects, interior designers, academics, and media representatives in the lighting industry, evaluated the entries, selecting those that exemplified outstanding creativity and innovation.
The Architectural Lighting Design of the Year 2023 award went to ERRELUCE with the lead designers Ryan Salim and Mitha Audina for their exceptional work on IronPlate Restaurant. Highlights include a dramatic entrance featuring a strategically placed zig-zag mini spotlight and a central kitchen illuminated by narrow-degree spotlights (2700K, CRI95) to authentically showcase the colors of cooking meat. Other notable mentions in the Architectural Lighting Design category included Ambient Lighting's 301 Hillsborough Street Lobby, dpa Lighting Consultants' Duck & Waffle - Edinburgh, Vermilion Zhuo Design Group's Intercity BAR, L'Observatoire International's Tin Building by Jean-Georges, Kris Lin International Design's LIGHT PATIO, and Tiffany House Interior by Lichtvision Design GmbH.
The prestigious Lighting Product Design of the Year 2023 award was claimed by Hydrel for their FLAME Lighting Technique. FLAME is a unique lighting technique with two beams in one luminaire - a central beam and an outer beam that blends harmoniously. Other outstanding entries in the Lighting Product Design category included LDE - Light Design Exporlux's Luminarias NOON, Sean Eichelberger's Voltik, Edison Price Lighting's Infinity: Sculpture in Light, Rousseau Design Ltd's Tempus, and Meteor Lighting's REV Flex.
In a new category introduced this year, Entertainment Lighting Design of the Year 2023, Eleftheria Deko & Associates claimed victory for the lighting design for the "Persephone Reconsiders Her Fate." The dance performance seamlessly integrated light and projection to create an atmosphere representing the in-between world of the living and the underworld. Other notable entertainment lighting projects awarded include AMA-KO by Yoko Seyama Art & Scenography, THE METAROOM by Kabluka Light And Digital Sculptures, RESPIRAMOS - interactive light sculpture by Rizomatique, and Interwoven by Lawrence Liang Public Art.
The emerging talent categories saw Tokyo University of The Arts' student Takatoku Nishi winning the Emerging Architectural Lighting Designer of the Year 2023 for Ripple, while Arash Abbaszadeh, a student of Hochschule Wismar, received the Emerging Lighting Product Designer of the Year 2023 for the enchanting “Moist Sparkle” light art installation.
Introduced in 2018, the Lifetime Achievement Award honored Roger Narboni for his exceptional contributions to landscape, urban, heritage, and architectural lighting over more than 35 years. A true pioneer, Narboni's work has left an indelible mark across the globe.
DarkSky received the esteemed Spotlight Prize for their outstanding commitment to preserving the darkness of the sky. Recognized by the discerning jury, DarkSky International's mission involves restoring the nighttime environment and protecting communities from the harmful effects of light pollution.
"The winning entries of the LIT Lighting Design Awards 2023 showcase extraordinary creativity, amplified by the addition of the Entertainment Lighting category. Additionally, this year, we introduced a 'Sustainability Approach' section, providing companies with a platform to showcase the eco-friendly aspects of their projects or products. The Gala in spring 2024 will not only honor outstanding talents but also serve as a networking hub for industry leaders and a gateway for emerging talents to step into the limelight and connect with industry luminaries," commented Astrid Hébert, Director of the LIT Lighting Design Awards.
All winners will enjoy extensive global publicity over the next year and will be celebrated at a Gala in spring 2024, where they will receive their well-deserved trophies. To explore the full list of LIT Lighting Design Awards 2023 winners, please visit litawards.com/winners.
