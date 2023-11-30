Social Jazz and Contractor Commerce Announce Strategic Marketing Partnership

A cool collaboration

By encouraging contractors to use social media automation, we're providing our customers with a powerful tool to promote their online stores and services.” — Will Housh, Founder & CEO at Contractor Commerce

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Jazz, a leading provider of social media automation, and Contractor Commerce, the first and only provider of plug-and-play online stores for contractors, are excited to announce a strategic marketing partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance the digital presence and online sales of contractors by integrating social media automation and preloaded promotional content into their operations.

Contractor Commerce will now include a 60-day free trial of the advanced social media automation services of Social Jazz with all new account sign-ups. Contractors will get a free account preloaded with social posts designed to promote their online stores, thereby streamlining their marketing efforts and boosting their online sales.

"We're thrilled to partner with Contractor Commerce," said Paul Baccaro, CEO & Founder at Social Jazz. "Our goal has always been to make social media marketing as efficient and effective as possible. By providing contractors with preloaded posts, we're not only saving them time but also optimizing their online promotion."

In addition, Social Jazz will include HVAC and plumbing catalogs in their offerings. This will enable contractors to easily build and expand their social media presence, further enhancing their reach to potential customers.

Will Housh, Founder & CEO at Contractor Commerce, said, "This marketing partnership with Social Jazz brings a new dimension to our services. By encouraging contractors to use social media automation, we're providing our customers with a powerful tool to promote their online stores and services. The addition of HVAC and plumbing catalogs will further enrich their social media content, making it easier for them to connect with their audience."

Both Social Jazz and Contractor Commerce are committed to helping contractors thrive in the digital age. This partnership represents a significant step towards achieving that goal, offering contractors a comprehensive solution to boost their online presence and sales.

For more information about this partnership, please visit https://socialjazz.com and https://www.contractorcommerce.com.

About Social Jazz

Social Jazz is a leading provider of social media automation services, helping businesses streamline their social media marketing efforts. With a focus on efficiency and effectiveness, Social Jazz offers a range of solutions designed to optimize online promotion and visibility.

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing ecommerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience and transparent pricing.