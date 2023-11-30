Submit Release
New Folk Records and Purple Heart Homes Working Together

New Folk Records is pleased to announce that our title song "That's Why We Stand" has been chosen to be Purple Heart Homes them song

That song is a perfect selection for us as it completely echo’s our mission to honor those who have served”
— Purple Heart Homes founder and CEO John Gallina
SAVAGE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Folk Records is pleased to announce that Purple Heart Homes has chosen the title track of our album “That’s Why We Stand” as their official theme song. The song was written and sung by Joshua Ray Hudson who told Mostly MN Music he wrote the song after a conversation with a veteran friend of his and thinking about his grandfather who served in World War II. “We should all put politics aside for a moment and appreciate those who help keep us free.”

Purple Heart Homes founder and CEO John Gallina says that “That song is a perfect selection for us as it completely echo’s our mission to honor those who have served.”

Bob McMenoman, the owner and CEO of New Folk Records; a veteran himself; stated that “we at New Folk could not be prouder to be associated with Purple Heart Homes and help them in any way possible continue to do all they are doing to provide safe housing for our hero’s.”

Purple Heart Homes – www.purplehearthomesusa.org is a 501c3 based in Statesville North Carolina

And is run by a dedicated group of individuals committed to honoring those who served by providing housing solutions and employment opportunities to qualified Veterans.

New Folk Records, www.newfolk-records.com in a Minnesota based record company founded in 2002 with the sole purpose of connecting creative musicians with people who love good music.

For more information contact:
Lisa J. Allen
Executive Vice President, Brand Marketing & Communications
lallen@pphusa.org
843-917-1326 (mobile)

Or

Ken Onstad
Senior Consultant
New Folk Records
www.newfolkrecords@gmail.com
612-805-1775

Ken Onstad
New Folk Records
+1 612-805-1775
email us here

That's Why We Stand

