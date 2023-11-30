Northeast Business Group on Health Releases Employer Guide to Promote Women’s Health and Improve Healthy Outcomes
With women comprising more than half of today’s workforce, employers are making women’s health and well-being a top priority, and rightfully so.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northeast Business Group on Health (NEBGH) today released “Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes and Obesity in Women: A Guide for Employers,” to help HR and benefit leaders develop and implement strategies that promote women’s health and improve healthy outcomes for women.
— Candice Sherman, CEO of NEBGH
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women and leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths. In fact, research shows that heart disease was responsible for one in every five deaths among women in 2021 yet just over half of women in the U.S. recognize that heart disease is their number one cause of death. Studies also show that diabetes and obesity – two critical risk factors for cardiovascular disease – affect women differently than men and can result in worse outcomes. For example, women with diabetes have twice as much risk for cardiovascular disease as men.
“With women comprising more than half of today’s workforce, employers are making women’s health and well-being a top priority, and rightfully so,” said Candice Sherman, CEO of NEBGH. “Cardiovascular disease in women is underdiagnosed and undertreated. Employers can play an important role in raising awareness and educating employees about heart disease and risk factors like diabetes and obesity as well as providing wellness and benefit programs that support women’s health. We developed this guide to give employers a tool to develop ways to improve the overall heart health of their workforce.”
The first half of the 40-page guide provides comprehensive information on cardiovascular disease and women, including a discussion of risk factors, diagnosis, treatment and outcomes. The guide also takes a close look at diabetes and obesity in women – two critical risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease. The second half of the guide provides employers with action steps they can take to address cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. These include promoting a healthy lifestyle, educating and informing employees, creating awareness campaigns and supporting women in advocating for themselves in the health care system.
The guide also suggests that employers design women-friendly benefits and survey their women employees on what type of benefits they would value the most. The guide highlights the underuse of effective cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity treatments and how employers can reduce obstacles for employees, and notes that bias among providers can also create obstacles. The guide concludes with three pages of resources that will be valuable to employers in developing their programs.
“Women are placing greater value on working for organizations that are committed to making sure that employees’ day-to-day experiences align with their personal values and promote wellbeing. Providing programs designed to support women’s health and especially a healthy heart is an important part of efforts to create an inclusive culture,” said Sherman.
The guide is available to employers and the public at no cost and can be accessed here.
About Northeast Business Group on Health
NEBGH is an employer-led, multi-stakeholder coalition that empowers members to drive excellence in health and achieve the highest value in healthcare delivery and the consumer experience. NEBGH employer/purchaser members cover 8 million lives in the U.S. and 12 million globally.
Ed Emerman
Eagle Public Relations
+1 609-240-2766
eemerman@eaglepr.com