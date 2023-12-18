World's 1st Kickboxing Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" produced by Amp Elmore in Memphis is an American Inspiration

The new revelation and inspiration reveals the 1988 Black Memphis produced film The Contemporary Gladiator is the 1st Kickboxing film produced in world history. Until December 2023 the 1989 Film Kickboxer starring Jean-Claude Van Damme was listed as 1st Kickboxing Film. The 1988 semi-autobiographical Film The Contemporary Gladiator was License to Germany whereas they dubbed the film in German & titled the film Kickbox Gladiator notice how also an "Amp" Elmore Graphic as was created like created for Van Damme in the movie Kickboxer Anthony Amp Elmore introduced an unprecedented Black Cultural into the sport of Kickboxing chosen in 1983 by the prestigious Black publication Ebony magazine top 10 Bachelors & frequents articles in their Jet Magazine allowed Elmore to bring kickboxing to Black America

World's 1st Kickboxing Film Revealed as "The Contemporary Gladiator" produced in Black Community of Orange Mound in Memphis inspires hope and Inspiration

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony "Amp" Elmore a Memphis born 5 time World Karate/Kickboxing champion has become so inspired by recent revelations that he will write letters to both U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Elmore has a story that denotes that "The American Dream is alive and Well." Elmore wants his story told to America.Elmore Googled "World's First Kickboxing Movie" and what came up was; "Kickboxer." (Kickboxer is a 1989 American martial arts film directed by David Worth and starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.) This revelation revealed is axiomatic whereas if the 1989 film "Kickboxer" is listed as the 1st KIckboxing movie in world history means that his 1988 Memphis produced Kickboxing film "The Contemporary Gladiator" is in reality "The First KIckboxing Film in World Film History."Click next underlined titled: "Orange Mound Birthplace of Independent Theatrical Filmmaking in Memphis." Via the underlined Elmore challenges anyone to Google the words "Anthony Elmore L.A. Times." The L.A. Time archives list Films going into production "The Contemporary Gladiator" November 22, 1987-"Anthony Elmore stars, directs and produce a comedy drama about his own ascent to the pinnacles of the Kick-boxing world."Elmore explains in the video; "I was born in 1953 during the rigid Jim Crow era whereas we Blacks could not enter the front door of the Malco Theatre downtown Memphis. In 1988 Elmore sat with the owner of the Malco to screen his 1988 movie (The Contemporary Gladiator) for exhibition. While as a youth Elmore could not enter the front doors of the Malco. Elmore sat with the Malco owner Mr. Steve Lightman whereas Elmore is the 1st Independent 35mm Theatrical filmmaker in Memphis film history.The Contemporary Gladiator Film is a 1988 Semi-Autobiographical film that is an American inspiration that is inspired by true events. The new found revelation noting that Elmore's film is the "First Kickboxing Film in the World" drastically changes the value of the film. In the sports world there are films on baseball, basketball, football, boxing, track and other sports. Anthony "Amp" Elmore wrote, produced, directed and starred in the 1st Kickboxing film in world film History.The significance of the 1988 Memphis produced film "The Contemporary Gladiator tells the story of Memphis over 40 years in the late 1970's where there existed a very deep cultural and racial divide in Memphis. Elmore convinced the Memphis martial Arts community to join together to promote Kickboxing in Memphis. Elmore shows the scene in the movie whereas he convinced Jimmy Blann whose brother wore a confederate hat, whereas they would win a fight and parade the Confederate flag. Elmore convinced Jimmy that we as Karate fighters must team up for the sake of Karate. Click on video titled:In 1988 Congress passed the "Film Preservation Act" which names several federal laws relating to the identification, acquisition, storage, and dissemination of " films, whereas films are not chosen as the best films, but films are preserved that are culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."Elmore notes that our 1988 film release "The Contemporary Gladiator" checks out all of the boxes of the "Film Preservation Act" for a film that is; "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." American Kickboxing was born in 1974 when the PKA or Professional Karate Association held the first world championships. "Amp" Elmore won the PKA Heavyweight Title in Memphis on May 29, 1982. In 1983 the PKA Grandfathered Elmore as their 1st World Superheavyweight Champion, thereby making Elmore "The World's 1st Superheavyweight Kickboxing Champion."In 1982 Anthony "Amp" Elmore became the 1st Kickboxer in American History to gain sponsorship via a major American corporation. Elmore landed a personal service contract with "Coors Beer." Elmore became the first African/American in the history of Coors Beer to gain a personal service contract.Elmore wants President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to know his story because we are an inspiration to America. Elmore at 13 years old watched Bruce Lee staring in "The Green Hornet" in 1966. It was 1972 that the Karate movie "Five Fingers of Death" that started the Karate craze in America with what was called "Chop Suey Flicks." Elmore notes I was in that group of Americans who was not good in baseball, football or basketball. I was just a skinny little kid in America who could dance and loved Karate. Contrary to the iconic "Karate Kid Movies" wherein we find an Asian teaching an American the etiquette and rigors of the martial arts. Elmore had a Black Karate teacher, wherein all over America there were Black Karate teachers teaching and inspiring youth, however the Black martial arts teacher's stories went untold in Hollywood."Amp" Elmore via his 1988 Film release "The Contemporary Gladiator" not only tells the story of his "Late Memphis Black Karate Master Julius L. Dorsey," Elmore asked his "sensei" (teacher in Japanese) to play himself in the film. Elmore showed his gratitude via making his teacher a motivating hero in the film.President Biden and Vice President Harris came into office via the premise that "America is not built from the top down, but from the bottom up. Elmore explains that while we a Black filmmaker produced "The 1st Kickboxing film in world history" our story goes unknown and untold in Memphis. Congress passed the "National Film Preservation Act" whereas films are not chosen as the best film, but films are preserved that are culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."Elmore notes we in Orange Mound made world film history. Black lives matter and Black Films matter whereas at the stroke of pen President Biden can show Black America that Black Films and Black lives matter via supporting Elmore's effort to get his 1988 Black film "The Contemporary Gladiator" preserved by the U.S. Library of Congress National film Registry.Click on underlined see and read a November 10, 2023 story via WMC Television Memphis journalist Taylor Tucker : "Orange Mound resident aims to get locally shot films on the big screen."

