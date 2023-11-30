Peter Goddard of IMG Trust Company Wins Lexology Client Choice Award 2024 in the Cayman Islands
IMG Trust Company is proud to announce that its principal, Peter Goddard, is the exclusive recipient of the Lexology Client Choice Award in the "Private Client Trust & Advisory Services" category in the Cayman Islands.
— Maxine Bodden, Principal at IMG Trust Company.
Since launching in 2005, the Lexology Client Choice Awards have been key in recognising exceptional professionals known for their sterling client service. The awards stand out for their unique nomination process, relying solely on client law firm endorsements.
With over 30 years of experience in the private client industry, Peter has expertise in complex trusts litigation, asset recovery, and the oversight of significant operating businesses within trust structures. A former barrister with extensive international experience, he has a consistent and exceptional reputation as a trusted advisor to high-net-worth individuals, their families, and their advisors.
Maxine Bodden, Principal at IMG Trust Company, said:
“Peter's recognition at the Client Choice Awards mirrors the gold standard of service we uphold at IMG, and we’re hugely proud of his achievement. His recognition reflects our commitment to providing personalised, expert care to our clients with the integrity and excellence that define us."
Expressing his gratitude, Peter Goddard said:
"Receiving this award is an honour, particularly as all Client Choice nominations originate from client submissions. Our mission at IMG is always to provide curated service, lasting connection, and game-changing integrity in the trust industry, delivering consistent and proactive service always. Receiving this recognition tells us that our mission is on track, and that is something for us all to be very proud of.”
