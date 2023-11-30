CoinsPaid Secures Seven Awards in 2023, Emerging as the Most Awarded Crypto Payment Gateway

CoinsPaid affirms its position as the leading crypto payment ecosystem, securing seven top industry awards in 2023 for its innovation and service

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinsPaid, one of the leading crypto payment ecosystems, has emerged triumphant throughout the year, securing a remarkable array of accolades and establishing itself as the most awarded payment gateway of 2023. The recognition extends to both the CoinsPaid ecosystem and its flagship product, CryptoProcessing.com. CoinsPaid secured 7 prestigious awards, including EGR B2B, MiGEA, EiGE, Global Brands Magazine, and others. Notably, CoinsPaid has also been recognized by Forbes as the "Best Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway of 2023" in the category of "Best for High-Volume Transactions.

Moreover, CoinsPaid showcased its excellence as a finalist in the Finovate Awards and received high acclaim for the "Best Blockchain Payment Initiative" by Digital Banker. The recognition extends beyond a mere acknowledgment of achievements; it underscores the innovation, dedication, and commitment to excellence that defines the CoinsPaid team.

Max Krupyshev, CEO of CoinsPaid & CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, shared his perspective on receiving the highest number of awards among payment gateways this year, stating, "Each award received in 2023 carries special significance for CoinsPaid. It's not merely about recognition; it's a validation of the tireless efforts, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence that define our team. As we understand that each accolade is more than mere honors, they affirm our mission to redefine the landscape of cryptocurrency payments."

CoinsPaid's success transcends industry recognition, with three remarkable individuals acknowledged in the 2023 Rising Women in Crypto Longlist by Wirex. Alesya Sypalo, PR & Communications Lead; Mariia Akulenko, Head of Legal and Compliance; and Susanna Bondarenko, Content Manager, received recognition for their significant contributions. In collaboration with The Cryptonomist and a panel of six judges, Wirex, having received over 200 submissions, spotlighted the outstanding achievements of women in the crypto industry in 2023.

CoinsPaid expresses deep gratitude for the steadfast support from its clients, employees, partners, and community, recognizing these achievements as a crucial step in an ongoing journey. Looking ahead, CoinsPaid is unwavering in its commitment to advance and continually shape the world of crypto payments with dedication and innovative zeal.