Neumonda’s Rhinoe DRAM Tester Scoops Elektra Award
Together with a small team we brought to life the vision of changing the approach to memory testing, namely shifting the point of view from the manufacturer to the actual application.”BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DRAM test board developed by Neumonda Technology, a division of Neumonda Group, has taken home a prestigious Elektra Award in the category “Test Product of the Year” that was presented during an award ceremony on November 29, 2023 in London.
— Peter Pöchmüller, CEO of Neumonda
Among the nine finalists in the category, the judges considered the Rhinoe DRAM Tester as the most innovative product that ticked all the boxes.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the Elektra Award,” said Peter Pöchmüller, CEO of Neumonda. “Together with a small team we brought to life the vision of changing the approach to memory testing, namely shifting the point of view from the manufacturer to the actual application. We are delighted that the judges saw the innovation behind this vision.”
With its new Rhinoe DRAM tester, Neumonda revolutionizes memory testing. The tester is light-weight, low-cost and energy-efficient and enables hour-long testing of DRAM components. The new tester enables Neumonda to conduct vendor-independent tests that also simulate the actual environment in which the DRAM memory is going to be used in to predict potential failures much more accurately. All this at a fraction of the costs of traditional testers.
About Neumonda
NEUMONDA combines extensive memory experience with the “DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, with the aim to offer the most extensive portfolio of specialized memory solutions and competence in the market. It governs MEMPHIS Electronic, a distributor of memory ICs and modules of different suppliers; Intelligent Memory, the manufacturer of DRAM and NAND-based memory solutions; and NEUMONDA Technology which designs and holds IP for application test systems for memory applications. Combining these different areas of expertise, NEUMONDA is able to offer unique global memory competency that can help companies in any industry to meet their current and future memory requirements. www.neumonda.com
