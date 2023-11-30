Railway Cybersecurity Conference attracts key operators for UK and European strategic development
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rail Cybersecurity UK EU Conference Unites Industry Leaders to Tackle Security Challenges in Rail Networks
In a pivotal gathering of thought leaders and experts, the Cyber Senate Rail Cybersecurity UK EU Conference is set to take place, bringing together key operators and industry experts for a strategic meeting aimed at addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities in rail systems.
The conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, each contributing unique insights and expertise to the discussions. Among the distinguished speakers are:
Kaisa Sainio, Head of Railways Department, Traficom
Alex Cowan, CEO, Razorsecure
Dimitri van Zantvliet, Cybersecurity Director, NS Rail
Dr. Andreas Hamprecht, CIO & CDO, DB Regio AG
Javier de la Cruz García Dihinx, Managing Director, CAF Digital Services
Jean Christophe Mathieu, CISO, SNCF Group
Johannes Emmelheinz, CEO Siemens Mobility Customer Service, Siemens
John Tear, Technical Cybersecurity Manager, Nuclear Transport Solutions
Josh Edgeley, Head of Rolling Stock Cyber Security, Hitachi Rail
Jules Gascoigne, Chief Information Security Officer, Transport for London
Laura Palmer, Cyber Security & Compliance Manager, Northern Rail
Liam Stirling, Head Of Information Technology, Angel Trains Ltd
Marc Silverwood, Digital Trains Programme Lead, Northern Rail
Mark Lodge, Doctoral Researcher, Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE)
Morton Pederson, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Head of Department of Cyber- and Information Security, BaneDanmark
Ole Birger Hestvik, Chief Information Security Officer, Sporveien AS, Norway
Paul Appleton, HM Deputy Chief Inspector of Railways, ORR
Rens van Dongen, Senior Information Security Officer, CISO-office, NS Rail
Serge Benoliel, Cybersecurity Governance and Expertise Director, Alstom
Thomas Chalet, ERTMS Unit Project Officer, European Union Agency for Railways
Tom Remberg, CISO, Bane Nor
Tom Williams, Cyber Security Advisory Manager Operational Technology, Transport for London
The conference aims to foster collaboration and information sharing to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of rail networks in the UK and the EU. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions on emerging threats, best practices, and innovative solutions to safeguard critical rail infrastructure.
