Railway Cybersecurity Conference attracts key operators for UK and European strategic development

Rail Cybersecurity UK EU Conference Unites Industry Leaders to Tackle Security Challenges in Rail Networks

In a pivotal gathering of thought leaders and experts, the Cyber Senate Rail Cybersecurity UK EU Conference is set to take place, bringing together key operators and industry experts for a strategic meeting aimed at addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities in rail systems.

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, each contributing unique insights and expertise to the discussions. Among the distinguished speakers are:

Kaisa Sainio, Head of Railways Department, Traficom

Alex Cowan, CEO, Razorsecure

Dimitri van Zantvliet, Cybersecurity Director, NS Rail

Dr. Andreas Hamprecht, CIO & CDO, DB Regio AG

Javier de la Cruz García Dihinx, Managing Director, CAF Digital Services

Jean Christophe Mathieu, CISO, SNCF Group

Johannes Emmelheinz, CEO Siemens Mobility Customer Service, Siemens

John Tear, Technical Cybersecurity Manager, Nuclear Transport Solutions

Josh Edgeley, Head of Rolling Stock Cyber Security, Hitachi Rail

Jules Gascoigne, Chief Information Security Officer, Transport for London

Laura Palmer, Cyber Security & Compliance Manager, Northern Rail

Liam Stirling, Head Of Information Technology, Angel Trains Ltd

Marc Silverwood, Digital Trains Programme Lead, Northern Rail

Mark Lodge, Doctoral Researcher, Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE)

Morton Pederson, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Head of Department of Cyber- and Information Security, BaneDanmark

Ole Birger Hestvik, Chief Information Security Officer, Sporveien AS, Norway

Paul Appleton, HM Deputy Chief Inspector of Railways, ORR

Rens van Dongen, Senior Information Security Officer, CISO-office, NS Rail

Serge Benoliel, Cybersecurity Governance and Expertise Director, Alstom

Thomas Chalet, ERTMS Unit Project Officer, European Union Agency for Railways

Tom Remberg, CISO, Bane Nor

Tom Williams, Cyber Security Advisory Manager Operational Technology, Transport for London

The conference aims to foster collaboration and information sharing to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of rail networks in the UK and the EU. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions on emerging threats, best practices, and innovative solutions to safeguard critical rail infrastructure.