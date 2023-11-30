Sorit Gong-gam in London Visit Korean Heritage Campaign Logo

SOUTH KOREA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-Heritage Draws Nearly 10,000 Enthusiastic Participants! 2023

-Celebrating the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United Kingdom, Korea's cultural heritage is on display

- 26 days of performances, exhibitions, and experiences to convey the values and impressions of Korea's traditional culture.

The Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre UK announced the successful conclusion of the 2023 Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign in London, England, which was held from October 31 to November 25. Nearly 10,000 people participated in the London event and enjoyed Korean culture.

Specially organized for the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United Kingdom, the event generated interest in visiting Korea through various contents utilizing Korean cultural heritage and traditional culture. Over the course of 26 days, the Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign in London featured a variety of programs, including the London Reception (October 31 at Korean Cultural Centre UK), which showcased Korean traditional royal desserts and cultural heritage; the Cultural Heritage Media Art Exhibition (November 1 to 25 at Korean Cultural Centre UK), which showcased five UNESCO World Heritage Sites representing Korea; the ‘Soritgonggam in London' (November 2 to 3 at Korean Cultural Centre UK), which fostered the development of Korea's unique sounds; and the Korea On Stage in London (November 8 at the OVO Arena Wembley), which combined cultural heritage and popular music.

Enjoying the New 'K-Heritage' - London Reception, Soritgonggam in London, etc. As the opening event, Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign London Reception introduced various core contents of the campaign (Cultural Heritage Passport Tour, Princess Hwahyeop Edition, Royal Cuisine Gohojae, etc.) with the participation of major cultural and artistic figures in the UK and local press agencies. In particular, the event commemorated Haneung Lee, who was martyred while conducting diplomacy in London, England, nearly 100 years ago, and celebrated the exchange and friendship between the two countries. Head of the Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea, Choi Eung-chon attended the event and said, "I am pleased to showcase the value and charm of Korea's cultural heritage through this event."

The 'Soritgonggam in London', held on a special stage in the 'Cultural Heritage Media Art' exhibition hall, also provided visitors with a unique experience. The performance featured five songs, including ‘Jeokbyeok-Ga’ (Song of the Red Cliffs) by Korean traditional musical artist Lee Da-yeon, 'Taepyeongmu' (Dance of Peace) by dancer Han Mi-joo, and the finale 'Arirang', introduced Korean sound through vocals without any amplification devices, and visitors praised the dynamic and clear pansori and beautiful traditional attire.

A Special Collaboration at Movie Theater - Taraegua Omija An event organized by an unusual collaboration also attracted attention. On November 2, at the opening ceremony of the 18th London Korean Film Festival 2023, held at BFI Southbank, a traditional Korean royal refreshment, ‘taraegua omija', was introduced as a replacement for popcorn and coke in movie theaters. The menu was a new interpretation of Korea's royal dessert and medicinal tea and was received enthusiastically by the audience at the opening ceremony, adding fun to eating and watching.

At the closing ceremony of the 8th London East Asia Film Festival 2023, held at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square cinema on October 29, royal cuisine, gohojae, and a bag featuring the Gyeongbokgung Dancheong pattern in collaboration with Pleats Mama were presented suggesting how Korean traditional culture can be enjoyed in a new space, such as the cinema.

'K-Heritage' Experienced through Performances and Exhibitions: Cultural Heritage Media Art Exhibition ‘Here with You’ and ‘Korea On Stage in London’

‘Here with you - The Beauty of Korean Heritage', a cultural heritage media art exhibition presented by the Korean Cultural Centre UK in London from November 1 to 25, also concluded its three-week campaign. The exhibition showcased five Korean UNESCO World Heritage Sites (Changdeokgung Palace, Seongsan Ilchulbong Tuff Cone in Jeju, Suwon Hwasung Fortress, Andong Hahoe Village, and Gyeongju Bulguksa Temple) reinterpreted by popular British artists, as well as exotic cultural heritage contents that are rarely seen, such as LED displays using peonies. In particular, the ‘Night of Korean Heritage’, a lecture program about Korean cultural heritage, was also held during the exhibition. Lectures by renowned Korean studies scholars such as Dr. Lee Jeong-taek and Professor Charlotte Horlyck on topics such as 'hanbok', 'ceramics', and 'palaces' were sold out in advance, adding depth to the Korean cultural heritage experience in London.

On November 8, the '140th Anniversary of Korea-UK Diplomatic Relations - Korea On Stage in London' performance at OVO Arena Wembley in London was also a great success. The concert, which combined beautiful Korean cultural heritage with popular music, featured performances by Korean artists such as ATEEZ, STAYC, and band JANNABI, as well as British singer-songwriter Henry Moodie, to reinforce the significance of Korea-UK diplomatic relations and attract the attention of British audiences who love Korean culture and K-Pop. The performance was broadcast on KBS2TV and KBS YouTube on November 23 and KBS World on November 28 at 12:40 a.m.

The Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will continue to expand opportunities for Koreans and foreigners to enjoy cultural heritage and strive to spread the value of Korean cultural heritage through the Visit KOREAN HERITAGE Campaign.