Tatweer Cyber Security Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Tatweer Cyber Security, a leading managed service provider based in The Sultanate of Oman.

This partnership will help Tatweer Cyber Security’s clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Tatweer Cyber Security has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We have gone through many solutions and have found EasyDMARC to be one of the best implemented with ease of scalability and observability of the solution. Integrating their APIs with our platform by working with their team has been one of our best strategic partnership decisions," said Saqar Al Maskari, CTO of Tatweer Cyber Security.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tatweer Cyber Security to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Tatweer Cyber Security

Tatweer Cyber Security (TCS) is a leading information security assessment and services provider that specializes in securing your information, people, technologies, and organizations in Oman and the MENA region. Founded in 2021, TCS focuses on delivering high-quality solutions in the areas of authentication and identity management, secure content, professional security services, information security training, and computer forensics.

www.tatweercs.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com

