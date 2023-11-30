Madhya Pradesh Wildlife, the Kuno Forest Festival
Madhya Pradesh is an offbeat multispecialty destination for international travellers.BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the major attractions of this cleanest and greenest State of India is its thriving and varied wildlife. Madhya Pradesh is also known as the ‘green heart of India’, forest-rich and therefore ideal for wildlife spotting has consciously increased its green cover and has 11 National parks, each with its own unique identity. Experiential Wildlife Tourism is offered in its purest form with glamping escapes in the lap of unspoilt nature.
Madhya Pradesh is known for its unique curations of experiential festivals in its various offerings in Nature, Heritage, Wildlife and Spirituality which are reinvented every year to add value to the discerning traveller. This year the ’Tiger State of India’ has curated a new annual festival at the Kuno National Park named the Kuno Festival from the 17th to the 21st of December 2023. With the reintroduction of Cheetahs in India after 72 years, this immersive and thrilling festival will soak you in the beauty of forest life besides taking you on an exploratory journey through the Kuno National Park.
Explore wildlife in their own open domain with guided safaris. Spot leopards, deer, blue bucks, and migratory birds of the region. Savour the flora and fauna and indulge yourself in thrilling exploratory nature walks. The Kuno Festival is not just an adventure; it is a lifetime experience. Located in the northern district of Sheopur, Kuno National Park predominantly consists of grasslands and sparse forests that are home to an abundance of mammals, reptiles, birds and butterflies.
Madhya Pradesh offers you a variety of curated festivals to experience. In the coming months, there are several such events which include the Jal Mahotsav, India’s biggest water carnival. Jal Mahotsav is organized every year from November to January. A signature cultural showcase the Khajuraho Dance Festival, organised by the Department of Culture- Madhya Pradesh, is a one-week festival of classical dances held annually beside the Khajuraho temples in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and will be held from the 20th to the 26th of February 2023.
