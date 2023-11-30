Launched Advik MBOX to PST Converter with Advanced Features

Advik MBOX to PST Converter

Through this official statement, it is announced by the company that Advik MBOX to PST Converter has been launched with new advanced features recently.

DELHI, NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI, INDIA, November 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advik MBOX to PST Converter is a popular name for is MBOX to PST file conversion process that comes with an upgraded version. It is announced by Adviksoft that it's newest version is packed with some more helpful features and additional file-formats to convert mbox file into file formats like PDF, MSG, DOC, HTML, EML, EMLX, RTF, and many more.The latest version of Advik MBOX to PST Conversion tool introduces support for more than eight additional email clients. This enhanced functionality enables users to effortlessly transition from Mulberry, SeaMonkey, Netscape, ClawsMail, OperaMail, MozillaMail, Evolution, and Sylpheed to PST. The software incorporates valuable features such as 'Preview' MBOX folders before conversion.' With the preview function, users can conveniently inspect all converted mail items, while the find file feature allows them to locate specific emails and select messages for conversion into the PST file format.The software's 'Batch mode' feature facilitates the selection of entire folders which enables the simultaneous conversion of multiple MBOX files in a single operation. Despite offering a comprehensive set of features, the software maintains an exceptionally user-friendly Graphical User Interface, ensuring a smooth and seamless conversion process for users.Why use this software?This application proves invaluable in various scenarios:Easily convert MBOX files to Outlook PST files.Exporting all MBOX emails to PST files with attachments on every Windows platform.Bulk importing MBOX data items into Outlook files without size limitations.When migrating data from Thunderbird to MS Outlook, Mac Mail to Apple Mail, or any MBOX-based email client to Outlook, this program provides an optimal solution.This utility addresses user concerns by ensuring a quick and secure conversion of MBOX data files into PST format. It efficiently supports MBOX files from Eudora, Thunderbird, Opera Mail, Apple Mail, Claws Mail, Netscape, and more.Key features of this advanced program include:Smart preview of mailbox data before exportingFlexible options to move data from MBOX files into single or multiple PST filesIndependence from MS Outlook for execution of the conversionDual modes for selecting MBOX files for import into Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013, and 2010.Free trial mode for comprehensive software testingPreserving accuracy and database hierarchy throughout the conversion process.Bob Denver, the Director of Adviksoft, expresses his pride in announcing a significant achievement for our developers. They dedicated their efforts to enhancing the Advik MBOX to PST Converter, incorporating more accurate and user-friendly features. The MBOX Converter tool was meticulously designed, considering all user queries and expectations for an advanced solution. It aims to assist users in seamlessly converting large databases from MBOX files to PST, PDF, EML, MSG, RTF, HTML, and EMLX file formats.

