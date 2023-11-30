Saurabh Chandrakar: Pioneering Advances in Rotordynamics and Composite Materials
INDIA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of engineering and academia, few names resonate as profoundly as Dr. Saurabh Chandrakar, a gold medalist in Mechanical Engineering from Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University (CSVTU) and an esteemed Assistant Professor with an impressive array of professional experiences.
Dr.Chandrakar's journey is a testament to his unyielding pursuit of knowledge and innovation. After completing his doctorate in Philosophy from the prestigious National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, he embarked on a two-year stint as a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, a cradle of technological innovation.
His academic odyssey continued with Assistant Professor roles at Shri Shankaracharya College of Engineering and Technology (SSCET) Bhilai, where he mentored young minds for 2 years and 5 months, and currently at Chhatrapati Shivaji Institute of Technology (CSIT) Durg.
Dr.Chandrakar's research, primarily centered on Rotordynamics, Vibration, Viscoelastic Materials, Composites, and Tribology, has garnered widespread acclaim. He has helmed groundbreaking projects, deftly merging theoretical expertise with practical applications, thereby contributing significantly to the field.
One of his notable projects, funded by ECR-SERB-DST, involved the "Design and fabrication of helicopter tail rotor shaft system using carbon-fiber reinforced composite". This pioneering work aimed at leveraging the robustness of carbon-fiber composites to enhance aviation technology.
Another remarkable project led by Dr.Chandrakar was the "Development of Bio-FRP Based Composites for Low-Cost Mobile Shelter Houses", sponsored by CRS-AICTE. This initiative strived to amalgamate sustainability and affordability in constructing shelter houses, emphasizing his commitment to social welfare.
Furthermore, Dr.Chandrakar’s dedication towards environmental conservation is evident in his project "Development of Pyrolysis Reactor for Fuel Recovery using Plastic Waste". This initiative addressed the burgeoning issue of plastic waste while exploring avenues for alternative energy sources.
In a similar vein, his work on the "Development of Energy Efficient Textured Journal Bearing for Improving the Performance of Rotor Bearing System" stands as a testament to his commitment towards enhancing efficiency in mechanical systems.
Dr.Chandrakar’s scholarly contributions extend to literature as well. His publications, revered by academics and professionals alike, delve into the nuances of Rotordynamics and composite materials. Articles such as "Dynamic Study of Viscoelastic Rotor", published by Springer, and "Fatigue Based Design and Life Estimation of Viscoelastic Rotors", featured in Aircraft Engineering and Aerospace Technology, showcase his profound understanding and thought leadership.
Moreover, his research pieces like "Dynamic Study of Viscoelastic Rotor: Modal Analysis of Higher Order Model Considering Various Asymmetries", published in the Journal of Mechanism and Machine Theory, Elsevier, underline his relentless quest for knowledge dissemination.
Dr.Chandrakar’s books and research papers have been hailed as invaluable assets by scholars, researchers, and industry experts alike. They provide a comprehensive insight into the realm of Rotordynamics, tribology, and composite materials, making complex concepts accessible to students and professionals.
In conclusion, Dr. Saurabh Chandrakar's relentless pursuit of excellence, innovative approach towards research, and unwavering commitment to academia establish him as a luminary in the field. His work continues to inspire the next generation of engineers and researchers, charting new territories in the realm of mechanical engineering and material sciences.
Saurabh Chandrakar
Saurabh Chandrakar
email us here