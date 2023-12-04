The Business of Esports & Gaming Summit: Where Play Meets Profit in Melbourne, Australia
The Summit is about business opportunities and communication platforms that esports & gaming properties offer
At this Summit, we will answer the money and impact questions - when, how and where money can be made in esports and gaming, and how it can be done better”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch-Australian digital marketing agency Techonomy has partnered with the Melbourne Convention Bureau, and with Children’s Charity Barnardos Australia to bring the "Business of Esports & Gaming Summit" to Melbourne, the World’s most liveable city.
— Hans Westerbeek
The Business of Esports & Gaming Summit…
https://businessofesportsandgamingsummit.com.au
… sends an invitation to those who seek to use one of the world's fastest-growing platforms for business outcomes.
Whether professionals are in the position of marketing manager, sponsor manager, brand manager, CEO, business development manager, owner, founder, or rights holder; whether they represent cities or local, regional, or national governments, universities, or are an active esports athlete, or a digital leader – this summit is curated for those who are in keen to elevate their understanding of the business side of esports and gaming.
The summit will deliver tools and insights that can transform strategy and drive commercial success through the powerful platform of esports and gaming.
One of the keynote speakers at the Summit will be award-winning Senior Talent Marketing Specialist at Blizzard Entertainment (USA) Arin Goldsmith who will be sharing her journey of pivoting careers into the gaming industry. She quickly made a name for herself as a LinkedIn Content Creator known for her authentic storytelling and honest takes. Her content on LinkedIn has garnered over 20 million views, propelling her from 300 to 60,000 followers. By engagement, she ranked as the #1 creator in games on LinkedIn according to Favicon. Within Blizzard Entertainment, Arin has played a pivotal role in reshaping the organisation's social media strategy related to employer branding.
The business case of partnerships between the Australian Open and Roblox and the National Basketball League and NBA2K will also be discussed at the Summit.
The Business of Esports & Gaming Summit will deliver:
Industry Insights: Access to insights from leading experts shaping the future of esports and gaming. Get introduced the strategies, trends, and technologies propelling this dynamic industry forward.
Access to Hard-to-Reach Markets: Delve into how esports and gaming unlock access to elusive youth markets like Millennials and Gen Z. Explore business opportunities that traditional avenues simply cannot replicate.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, forge partnerships, and learn from the industry experts and visionaries who are passionate about the business of gaming.
Cutting-Edge Innovation: Get immersed in the latest gaming innovations and technologies reshaping the landscape. Explore how these innovations can be turned into business or marketing opportunities.
Global Reach: While the summit is in Australia, esports and gaming know no borders. The summit welcomes national and international delegates to gain a global perspective on this dynamic industry and explore opportunities beyond the shores of Australia.
Save the Date
- Date: 26 and 27 April 2024
- Location: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
- Registration is open at https://businessofesportsandgamingsummit.com.au
Quotes from Summit organisers and charity partner:
Hans Westerbeek, Summit Chair and Professor of International Sport Business, Victoria University
“There have been plenty of conferences and events that focus on the (esports) gamers and game developers, but few have focused on the business side of the equation. At this conference, we will answer the money and impact questions - when, how and where money can be made in esports and gaming, and how it can be done better.”
Chris Smith, Member of the organising committee, Former Semi-Pro Gamer and AI Entrepreneur
“The gaming industry is going through a reset and esports’ commercial success hasn’t worked as predicted by investors. So, I wanted to run a conference where people who have successfully executed can come together and share actionable insights and ideas. My aim is zero fluff, things you can take away and to collaborate and discuss. Let’s all win, together.”
Dan Ludlow, Head of Innovation, Barnardos Australia
“Our mission is to challenge and reward the eSports and gaming community to champion the most crucial cause there is, which is to empower every child in Australia to reach their full potential. We’re so excited about the possibilities because we know that with the support of this community, we can literally change the game for children.”
Hans Westerbeek
Sports Cloud Australia
408133756398
hanswesterbeek@sportscloudaustralia.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram