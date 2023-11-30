Submit Release
NEW DRIVE-UP PHARMACY AT CHCC

Recently, Governor Palacios and Lt. Governor Apatang joined the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation in cutting the ribbon for their new outpatient drive-up pharmacy. This new addition to the hospital significantly improves patient access to medication. 

