NEW DRIVE-UP PHARMACY AT CHCC

Recently, Governor Palacios and Lt. Governor Apatang joined the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation in cutting the ribbon for their new outpatient drive-up pharmacy. This new addition to the hospital significantly improves patient access to medication.
