GeoCultura Explores New Horizons in Travel for 2024
GeoCultura is excited to unveil its fascinating lineup of expert-led small-group tours for the curious traveler in 2024.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of the season and the promise of new beginnings, GeoCultura is excited to unveil its fascinating lineup of expert-led small-group tours for the curious traveler in 2024. Offering a unique blend of discovery and immersion, these tours promise an enriching exploration of the world's most fascinating landscapes, guided by experts in local geology, history, and culture. While staying in deluxe accommodations and centuries-old inns and experiencing culinary handpicked restaurants.
Treasures of Southern England: London, Bath, and the Jurassic Coast Embark on a character-packed journey through Southern England's most striking places with the Treasures of Southern England tour. Uncover the layers of history in Bath, wander the world's largest prehistoric stone circle at Avebury Ring, and explore the fossil-rich Jurassic Coast. Peek behind the scenes of historic abbeys and cathedrals. Dates: May 6 - May 11, and September 15 - September 20.
Journey to the Misty Isle: Scottish Highlands and the Isle of Skye Immerse yourself in the legends, landscapes, and rich history of Scotland on this exhilarating tour. Travel from Edinburgh to Inverness, then over the sea to the enchanting Isle of Skye. Explore dramatic lochs and whisky distilleries. Live the stories and traditions of Scotland in the company of local guides. Dates: April 29 - May 5 and August 8 - August 14.
Scotland and the Isle of Skye: Landscapes and Photography Tour For photography enthusiasts, GeoCultura presents a unique opportunity to capture the incredible mountains, lochs, and coastlines of the Isle of Skye and the Scottish Highlands. Join award-winning professional photographer Alex Hare on a small group tour, where you’ll gain technical and creative tips, tailored to all skill levels, and learn the ‘read’ the landscapes. Dates: Sept 17- Sept 23
Irelands Wild Atlantic Way Tour bark on a captivating seven-day journey along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, tracing the route from Galway Bay to the Cliffs of Moher. Delve into the rich tapestry of the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, guided by experts who unravel the deep-time origins of West Ireland. Explore renowned landmarks, traverse the geopark's highest peaks, and sail to an Iron Age fort on the Aran Islands. The Wild Honey Inn in the Burren Geopark offers a Michelin-starred experience but as the Chef Patron says: “where the service is proper, whilst having a relaxed and unfussy feel, and what’s on your plate depends on the seasons”. with a focus on tradition and seasonal ingredients. Over four days, discover the geopark's geological and cultural evolution, visiting landmarks like Dun Aonghasa, Poulnabrone Dolmen, and the iconic Cliffs of Moher.
The departure date for this unforgettable exploration is September 1-7, 2024. For those seeking a profound connection with Ireland's West Coast.
GeoCultura's 2024 tours offer its guests a journey through landscapes and an immersive experience led by knowledgeable guides and experts. Discover the world's wonders with GeoCultura, where every adventure is a voyage of understanding, connection, and appreciation. Tours range from three to seven days. For those looking for that special trip with just friends, family, or colleagues, GeoCultura can create the perfect experience, fully guided, partially guided, or self-guided.
About GeoCultura:
GeoCultura’s small group tours range from two nights and three days to six nights and seven days, and every tour is filled with stories that show how the earth, the land, and the people connect to bring us to where we are today. GeoCultura offers this new and exciting approach with trips to explore the world’s most important landscapes and geology and to hear fascinating stories linking them to local history. The tours have the unique benefit of being led by a combination of expert earth scientists working together with local historians and regional tourist guides. The aim is to immerse participants in the local culture and its origins, as well as enjoying the local cuisine. The tours provide an irresistible combination of awe-inspiring scenery, great company, and superb guides.
The links between the landscapes and earth history of an area and its human history and culture is increasingly being exposed to provide new insights into historic changes and explanations for events that root history more strongly in the natural evolution of our world. GeoCultura tours will allow you to explore these insights with expert leaders in regions far and wide, and closer to home.
Additional information can be found at www.geoculturaworld.com, Call: +44 2081 451011 or +1 713 400 6326. Media contact: Arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com or (561) 789-8286.
