Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,214 in the last 365 days.

Manchin: There is Absolutely No Reason to Move Our West Virginia Mail Processing Facility to Another State

November 29, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the U.S. Postal Service’s decision to conduct a Mail Processing Facility Review of its Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility.

“There is absolutely no reason to move our West Virginia mail processing facility to another state. I will do everything within my power to prevent the loss of this facility. The U.S. Postal Service should reverse its deeply flawed and misguided plan to conduct a Mail Processing Facility Review of its Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility, which would disproportionately harm a vital lifeline for the people of West Virginia. This review blatantly ignores West Virginians' concerns about a significant decrease in local services as well as a dramatic adverse economic impact on the postal workers who kept our country running during the pandemic. Many of my constituents are older Americans or Veterans who live in rural communities and desperately rely on timely postal services for life-saving medications or hard-earned federal benefits. I urge every West Virginian to submit initial comments at this link and remain engaged throughout the public comment period. We cannot allow the Postal Service to jeopardize our lives and livelihoods.”  

Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin: There is Absolutely No Reason to Move Our West Virginia Mail Processing Facility to Another State

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more