Manchin: There is Absolutely No Reason to Move Our West Virginia Mail Processing Facility to Another State

November 29, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the U.S. Postal Service’s decision to conduct a Mail Processing Facility Review of its Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility.

“There is absolutely no reason to move our West Virginia mail processing facility to another state. I will do everything within my power to prevent the loss of this facility. The U.S. Postal Service should reverse its deeply flawed and misguided plan to conduct a Mail Processing Facility Review of its Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility, which would disproportionately harm a vital lifeline for the people of West Virginia. This review blatantly ignores West Virginians' concerns about a significant decrease in local services as well as a dramatic adverse economic impact on the postal workers who kept our country running during the pandemic. Many of my constituents are older Americans or Veterans who live in rural communities and desperately rely on timely postal services for life-saving medications or hard-earned federal benefits. I urge every West Virginian to submit initial comments at this link and remain engaged throughout the public comment period. We cannot allow the Postal Service to jeopardize our lives and livelihoods.”