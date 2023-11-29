Former deputy sheriff receives 100-year prison sentence for child sexual abuse">Former deputy sheriff receives 100-year prison sentence for child sexual abuse HELENA – A Wibaux man who previously pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children under…

November 29, 2023

HELENA – A Wibaux man who previously pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children under the age of 16 was sentenced Tuesday to a 100-year sentence in the Montana State Prison with 80 years suspended with no parole for 20 years, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Joshua Harris, 42, admitted in July to sexually assaulting three young girls multiple times over the span of about eight years. He began sexually abusing one young victim at the age of 8 and mentioned multiple times he wanted to leave his now former wife and run off with one of the victims. Years before conviction, Harris served as the Wibaux County Deputy Sheriff.

The sentencing, which was requested by the State and fully granted by the judge, guarantees that Harris will be imprisoned for 20 years.

Assistant Attorney General Jordan Salo and Prosecution Services Bureau Chief Daniel Guzynski prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Yellowstone Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Department Public of Health and Human Services.

