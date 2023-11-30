Best Short Stories on Human Impact of Climate Change Will Win $1,750 in Delmarva Creative Writing Contest

Eastern Shore bookstore is sponsoring short story contest on climate change.

A Virginia bookseller and a Maryland publisher are teaming up to recognize the world’s best original short stories on the human impact of climate change.

As our increasingly populated Earth faces ongoing threats from an ever-changing climate, it is not surprising that this situation remains ever present in our minds.” — Philip Wilson, Owner, Book Bin

A Virginia bookseller and a Maryland publisher are teaming up to inspire and recognize the world's best original short stories on the human impact of global climate change.

With a March 1, 2024, deadline, writers have three more months to enter the contest. Three medal winners will share $1,750 in cash prizes. They and up to thirty additional authors will have their submissions published in a book anthology in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“As our increasingly populated Earth faces ongoing threats from an ever-changing climate, it is not surprising that this situation remains ever present in our minds,” says Philip Wilson, PhD, a retired professor of the history of science at Penn State, and owner of the independent bookstore Book Bin on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. “We are looking for imaginative writers who will share their timely concerns and passions about global climate change and its human impact in the form of a literary short story.”

The Book Bin is sponsoring a $1,000 first prize; $500 second prize; and $250 third. Entries will be judged by Wilson; Ron Sauder, owner of Secant Publishing in Salisbury, MD; and Karen Gravelle, bestselling author of books for children and teens.

The contest is open to any writer 18 and above, anywhere in the world. Any and all genres of fiction are welcome, as long as they illuminate the theme of climate change and its effect on humans – whether personal, familial, economic, political, or cultural.

Stories must be 500 to 3,000 words long; written in English; and submitted through the Duosuma software platform. There is a $10 reading fee. All rules and conditions are listed on the Secant Publishing website at https://secantpublishing.com/blogs/news/best-stories-on-human-impact-of-climate-change-a-contest-announcement. There is also a direct link to the Duosuma submission site.

A book-length anthology of the winning stories will be published in the fourth quarter of 2024 by Secant Publishing, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. In addition to the three cash prizes, each published contributor will receive two complimentary copies of the book.

The contest is being featured in major international directories, including Reedsy, a European-based talent bank for writers and editors that has named it one of the best short story contests of 2023.

