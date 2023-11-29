On This Page

Date: March 4, 2020 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:10 PM ET Location: Event Location

Conference Center

White Oak Campus: The Great RoomConference Center 10903 New Hampshire Ave

Building 31, Room 1503

Silver Spring, MD 20993

United States



What is an advisory committee?

Advisory committees provide independent expert advice to the FDA on broad scientific topics or on certain products to help the agency make sound decisions based on the available science. Advisory committees make non-binding recommendations to the FDA, which generally follows the recommendations but is not legally bound to do so. Please see, "Advisory Committees Give FDA Critical Advice and the Public a Voice," for more information.

Agenda

On March 4, 2020, under Topic I, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s (CBER) VRBPAC will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strains to be included in the influenza virus vaccines for the 2020 to 2021 influenza season. Also, on March 4, 2020, under Topic II, the committee will meet in open session to hear an overview of the research programs in the Laboratory of Respiratory and Special Pathogens (LRSP), Division of Bacterial, Parasitic, and Allergenic Products, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, CBER.

Meeting Materials

FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than 2 business days before the meeting. If FDA is unable to post the background material on its website prior to the meeting, the background material will be made publicly available at the location of the advisory committee meeting, and the background material will be posted on FDA's website after the meeting.

Materials for this meeting will be available at the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meetings main page.

Public Participation Information

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee.

Written submissions may be made to the contact person on or before February 26, 2020.

On March 4, 2020, oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 12:50 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. for the influenza strain selection portion of the meeting and 3:55 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. for the overview portion of the LRSP Site Visit.

Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should notify the contact person and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before February 18, 2020. Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by February 19, 2020.

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be available via webcast.

Webcast Information

CBER plans to provide a free of charge, live webcast of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting. While CBER is working to make webcasts available to the public for all advisory committee meeting held at the White Oak campus, there are instances where the webcast transmission is not successful; staff will work to re-establish the transmission as soon as possible. The link for the webcast is available at: https://collaboration.fda.gov/vrbpac030420/

Recorded Webcast

Contact Information

Kathleen Hayes, 301-796-7864, e-mail: kathleen.hayes@fda.hhs.gov or

Monique Hill, 301-796-4620, e-mail: monique.hill@fda.hhs.gov

or Monique Hill, 301-796-4620, e-mail: FDA Advisory Committee Information Line:

1-800-741-8138 (301-443-0572 in the Washington, DC area) Please call the Information Line for up-to-date information on this meeting.

