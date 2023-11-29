October 26, 2021

The committee will meet in open session to discuss Pfizer Inc.’s request to amend its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to allow for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 through 11 years of age.

October 14-15, 2021

Under Topic 1, the committee will meet in open session to discuss the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the ModernaTX Inc. COVID-19 vaccine for the administration of an additional dose, or “booster” dose, following completion of the primary series, to individuals 18 years of age and older.

On October 15, 2021, under Topic II, the committee will meet in open session to discuss the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Janssen Biotech Inc. COVID-19 vaccine for the administration of an additional dose, or “booster” dose, to individuals 18 years of age and older.

September 30, 2021

Under Topic I, the committee will meet in open session to hear an overview of the research programs in the Laboratory of Bacterial Polysaccharides (LBP), Division of Bacterial, Parasitic, and Allergenic Products (DBPAP), Office of Vaccines Research and Review (OVRR), Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

Also, on September 30, 2021, under Topic II, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s (CBER) VRBPAC will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strains to be included in the influenza virus vaccines for the 2021 to 2022 southern hemisphere influenza season.

September 17, 2021

The committee will meet in open session to discuss the Pfizer-BioNTech supplemental Biologics License Application for COMIRNATY for administration of a third dose, or “booster” dose, of the COVID-19 vaccine, in individuals 16 years of age and older.

June 10, 2021

The Committee will meet in open session to discuss, in general, data needed to support authorization and/or licensure of COVID-19 vaccines for use in pediatric populations.

March 5, 2021

The Committee will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strains to be included in the influenza virus vaccines for the 2021 – 2022 influenza season.

February 26, 2021

The committee will meet in open session to discuss EUA of the Janssen Biotech Inc. COVID-19 Vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years and older.