Celebration far from over.

Viewpoint from the Team Solomon Media’s desk.

Team Solomon national football team celebrated their 2-0 victory over Fiji in a thrilling second semi-final at Lawson Tama yesterday but that is far from over.

Come this Saturday our national football side will take on New Caledonia in the grand final of what is seen as a repeat of the 2011 Pacific Games in New Caledonia.

Both teams with different composition of players with few of them still on their team this year Pacific Games is history repeating itself in terms of men’s football.

In 2011 Pacific Games Solomon Islands also ousted Fiji on a similar fashion but with a goal aggregate of 2-1.

That victory brought our national football side into celebration that shifted their focus away for the grand-final against the host New Caledonia.

As a result, the national football side was not well prepared in their uniform and were forced to wear Papua New Guineas’ women’s football team shocks.

The victory against Fiji 2-0 yesterday likewise put our national football side in a celebration mode that should not take away their focus against New Caledonia on the final showdown.

All hopes to set a history for the national football side for medal gold is to win at home ground or we wait for another four years to battle it again in the next Pacific Games.

It is no doubt the coaches and players are aware of this history and are looking for a revenge to claim the victory with the same goal margin or better than that.

The final is going to be a revenge and a historical match that will go down well in the history books of football in our country once our national football team claimed the victory.

Team Solomon stand united with the national football team and calls for wide nation support behind the team.

United we stand, divided we fall. Let’s create history.

Go Team Solo Go.

Team Solomon Press