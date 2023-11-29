Nursing and Health Policy Specialist Mark Crider Ph.D. Joins the LEAD Fund Board of Directors
LEAD Fund Adds Ph.D. in Nursing/Health Policy and Past President of the Penn. State Nurses Assoc. to its board of Civil Rights, DE&I and Business Leaders
Dr. Crider adds a unique perspective coming from the nursing profession and a STEM field in particular.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund) proudly welcomes Dr. Mark Crider to its distinguished Board of Directors. The LEAD Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and affiliate of the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), is dedicated to advancing inclusive organizations and institutions through research and education on diversity, social responsibility and civil rights.
— Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board
Dr. Crider is the Executive Director and Professor of Nursing with the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. He previously served as Assistant Dean for Administration and Special Projects and Director of the Veteran to BSN program with the Duquesne University School of Nursing. “The LEAD Fund is delighted to have our esteemed Dr. Mark Crider as a member of the board. Dr. Crider adds a unique perspective coming from the nursing profession and a STEM field in particular. Dr. Crider is also an accomplished researcher and health policy specialist, and will add significantly to our research agenda,” said Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board of Directors.
Dr. Crider has a diverse nursing background as a staff nurse, nurse manager, nursing director, lobbyist, management and organizational development specialist, and nurse educator. His research interest is focused on policy, specifically health policy impacting persons with chronic mental illness in the community, professional practice policies, and nursing education policies.
In October 2018, Dr. Crider was elected to a second two-year term as President of the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association (PSNA), the state constituent member of the American Nurses Association (ANA). He previously served as Board President of the Peer Support and Advocacy Network, Allegheny County.
“We are delighted to have Dr. Crider join us, because he brings fresh ideas in promoting our work pursuing a ‘Think and Do’ research and policy agenda in DEI,” added Dr. Metzler. “In addition to enhancing our work with his expertise in higher education, as a lobbyist, a management and organizational development specialist, and a nurse educator, Mark will also bring a dynamic perspective as we work to promote the next generation of leaders,” added President and CEO Shirley J. Wilcher, JD.
Other LEAD Fund Board members include: Dr. Edna Chun, Vice President; Jennifer Tucker, Board Treasurer; Jacqueline Johnson, Board Secretary; Joan Kuriansky, Dr. Rosa Colon-Kolacko, Dr. Beverly Magda, Dr. Keisha Taylor, Antonio Crane, Cornell Johnson, Kayla Washington and Margo Foreman, AAAED Liaison.
For more information about the LEAD Fund, please visit www.leadfund.org. To support the LEAD Fund through donations, please go to www.leadfund.org/donate.
###
Shirley J Wilcher Fund for Leadership
LEAD Fund
+1 240-893-9475
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn