TCEQ’s Texas Emissions Reduction Plan now accepting applications for new THIVE grant

Administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan is now accepting applications for the Texas Hydrogen Infrastructure, Vehicle, and Equipment Grant Program. Grants are available in the Texas nonattainment areas and affected counties for implementation of hydrogen refueling infrastructure and purchase or lease of heavy-duty on-road and non-road equipment powered by hydrogen.

Maximum reimbursement rates by project category for this competitive program are as follows:

Replacement, Repower, and Conversion Projects – applicants may request up to 100% of the incremental cost to replace, repower, or convert heavy-duty on-road and non-road equipment with comparable hydrogen-powered equipment.

New Purchase Projects – applicants may request up to 100% of the difference in the cost of the new heavy-duty on-road or non-road hydrogen-powered equipment and the comparable heavy-duty on-road or non-road diesel-powered equipment.

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure Projects – applicants may request up to 50% of the eligible costs to implement hydrogen refueling infrastructure, with priority given to projects that will be accessible and available to the public.

Applications will be accepted and considered on a competitive basis until 5 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2024.

Application forms are available on the THIVE webpage.

For more information, contact TERP toll-free at 800-919-TERP (8377) or by email at terp@tceq.texas.gov.

