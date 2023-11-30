Mexico City presents agenda of events for this holiday season
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico City (the City that Has It All) will show off its best during the December season with more than 264 must-see events and activities for national and international tourists of all ages.
There will be posadas and pilgrimages in the 16 neighborhoods that make up Mexico City, at no charge from December 16 to 23, with the traditional Mexican fruit punch and the symbolic 7-spike piñatas.
On Paseo de la Reforma, the emblematic avenue of Mexico City, the Christmas Eve Flower Festival will take place, with the presence of flower farmers who will dress the city in red and offer unbeatable prices; Let us remember that 59% of the land in Mexico City is conservation.
Also, in Reforma, the Christmas Tourism Festival will take place from December 12 to 17, with all 32 States of Mexico bringing their crafts and cuisines.
At the Castillo de Chapultepec, the Amalia Hernández Folkloric Ballet will perform, with the show titled “Christmas in Mexico.” The Christmas Craft Festival will be held at the Casa del Risco Museum; and the Coffee and Chocolate Festival, at the Palacio de Minería.
The dates and times of all CHRISTMAS events in Mexico City (The City that has it ALL) can be found at the following addresses and social networks: https://cartelera.cdmx.gob.mx and https://mexicocity.cdmx.gob.mx; @turismocdmx
In an international press conference, Armando Machorro, Coordinator of National and International Promotion and Marcela Ortíz, Deputy Director of Information and Digital Content, of the Ministry of Tourism, Mexico City, reported that the Bolo Festival and the Candlelight Ballet will also be held.
In the heart of the Historic Center, you will enjoy the Verbena del Zócalo, with its Christmas fair and its spectacular and colorful Christmas lighting; live music and pastorelas, which will be free and will start mid-December and run until the first days of January 2024, from Monday to Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
To end the year, the countdown will be celebrated in Latin Times Square style, at the Ángel de la Independencia, with music, food, plus the must-see New Year's Eve concert.
Sports Tourism has been growing in Mexico City and will be represented with the “Santa Run” race, which will be attended in costumes and with a mascot.
The Christmas Bazaar will also be held at the World Trade Center, an emblematic business location; and where the famous San Silvestre race will take place.
Santa Fe, Paseo de la Reforma, Chapultepec, Zócalo, the Monument to the Revolution, Coyoacán, San Ángel and the Basilica, as well as Xochimilco and Polanco, are some of the metropolitan areas with the greatest tourist attraction and have prepared recreational activities.
In Religious Tourism, 6 million parishioners are expected to attend on December 12, to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe, in La Basílica, the second most visited Marano temple in the world.
Six Flags, one of the busiest amusement parks and known by national and foreign visitors, began Christmas celebrations on November 24, 2023, and ran until January 14, 2024. On Christmas Day, the amusement park with its stages, lighting and ornaments inspired by Christmas in which the music, songs and dances are enjoyed, as well as the Mexican traditions of the season – posadas and piñatas, included.
Finally, the UNAM and OFUNAM Philharmonic Orchestras also dress up and will offer Christmas concerts, more information can be found on their billboards.
