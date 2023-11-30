Corporate LiveWire Awards Cypher Tech Inc. as the Secure Communication Specialist 2023
Cypher Tech, Inc., is the winner of the 2023 Secure Communications Specialist Award, granted by Corporate LiveWire.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cypher Tech’s novel platform, CypherChat, protects messages, files, calls, and video conferences from interception or data breaches, making it an ideal messaging platform for companies and consumers across the world operating in a dynamic geopolitical landscape.
“The team at Cypher Tech is proud that its commitment to anonymity and security has been recognized. Receiving this award from Corporate LiveWire is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence,” said Danish Jaffer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cypher Tech, Inc. “We are deeply committed to creating secure and user-friendly communication solutions that make a real difference in the world. This award is not just a milestone, but a motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in secure communication technology.”
Cypher Tech continues to innovate and add features to CypherChat. CypherChat is a privacy-centric messaging platform that offers End-to-End Encryption and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) communication. The recent feature additions to enhance the messaging experience with CypherChat, are AskCyph™, an AI chatbot, and DocCyph™, a document inference tool, all without compromising privacy.
“As we continue to innovate and make AI more accessible through our products, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritizing user privacy,” remarked Danish Jaffer, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Cypher Tech, Inc.
