Sen. Muth Accepting Applications from Local High School Students for Youth Advisory Council

ROYERSFORD, November 29, 2023 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that her office is launching a Youth Advisory Council to engage high school students from across Senate District 44 in state government policy and issue advocacy.

Senator Muth’s Youth Advisory Council is open to current sophomores and juniors from all high schools in Senate District 44 and will provide students an opportunity to contribute their insight, perspectives, and recommendations on issues directly impacting their communities and schools.

“I have met so many bright, compassionate students over the past few years who are starting to pay attention to how the government impacts their lives, and want to get involved to make a difference and to ensure that the government works to serve all people,” Muth said. “The Youth Advisory Council is a great platform suggested by interns in my office to give students an opportunity to work together and gain a better understanding of government, advocacy, and how they can make a positive impact in their schools and community. I am really looking forward to working with our SD44 students.”

The Youth Advisory Council will bring students together to discuss, learn, brainstorm, strategize, and implement ideas and plans to advance public awareness on state government issues. Participants in the program will learn about the history of Pennsylvania’s state government and what is happening today, and how they can drive change to make our state a more equitable, fair, and safe place for all to live, work, learn, and recreate. The program will consist of monthly virtual meetings, regular meetings with Senator Muth to advise her on legislative and local priorities, and at least one public meeting hosted by the Senate Democratic Policy Committee. Participants will be able to decide how to structure and facilitate public meetings and informational sessions.

Applications from students will be accepted through Sunday, December 31 at www.SenatorMuth.com or by visiting this link. The Youth Advisory Council is open to students at Coatesville, Downingtown, Great Valley, Octorara, Owen J. Roberts, and Phoenixville in Chester County; Methacton and Spring-Ford in Montgomery County; and Twin Valley and Daniel Boone in Berks County.

For any questions about the Youth Advisory Council or the application process, email Senator Muth’s office at SenatorMuth@pasenate.com.

