Heart on Main Street's Day of Giving Raises Funds and Spirits
Heart on Main Street's Day of Giving, aligning with Giving Tuesday, saw impactful donations and 22% progress toward the $10,000 goal.
"We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support from our community on this special day. The generosity shown demonstrates the power of collective action in making a meaningful impact.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart on Main Street, a nonprofit organization supporting independent retailers, celebrated a successful Day of Giving on Tuesday, November 28. The event coincided with its fundraising efforts for Giving Tuesday, contributing to the overall success of its mission.
— Patrick Keiser
The day's highlight was the announcement of three significant donations to small businesses that natural disasters had recently impacted. Heart on Main Street proudly presented grants to The Islander, Gift Gallery & Boutique, Erickson and Jensen, and At Witt's End.
The Islander Gift Gallery & Boutique, a beloved Fort Myers Beach establishment, is the first independent retailer accepted into Heart on Main Street's Jumpstart program, receiving an astounding donation of nearly $25,000 in wholesale products from Jane Marie, mudpie, Steiff, Creative Brands, tag, Elsie & Zoey, Greenleaf and Primitives by Kathy.
Erickson and Jensen, a resilient Fort Myers Beach shrimping business, received $10,000 from Heart on Main Street in partnership with Tunaskin Aquatic Apparel and Florida Structural Group. This funding will play a pivotal role in helping the company repair its fleet after the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian.
The third recipient of Heart on Main Street's Day of Giving was At Witts End, a cherished Maui establishment facing challenges due to recent wildfires. At Wits End, they received a $2,500 grant, providing much-needed assistance during these trying times. Moreover, the business will become the second participant in Heart on Main Street's Jumpstart program.
In addition to these individual contributions, Heart on Main Street successfully aligned its Day of Giving with the global movement of Giving Tuesday. The organization set a year-end fundraising goal of $10,000, and the community responded with overwhelming support, contributing over $2,200 in just 24 hours.
"The outpouring of support from our community on this special day truly humbles us. The generosity shown by individuals and businesses demonstrates the power of collective action in making a meaningful impact," said Patrick Keiser, Executive Director of Heart on Main Street.
The funds raised on Giving Tuesday will be channeled towards Heart on Main Street's ongoing projects, ensuring their mission of helping independent retailers thrive continues.
Heart on Main Street extends its gratitude to everyone who participated in the Day of Giving and contributed to the success of Giving Tuesday. The organization looks forward to collaborating with the community to build a more robust, connected group of Main Street businesses.
About Heart on Main Street:
Heart on Main Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting independent retailers and preserving the vitality of local communities. Heart on Main Street empowers struggling retailers to overcome challenges and thrive in today's competitive landscape through educational programs, mentorship, and financial grants. To learn more or make a donation, please visit www.heartonmainstreet.org
