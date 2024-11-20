Heart on Main Street Supports Hurricane-Helene-Impacted Retailers with $10,000 Donation to Bubba O'Leary's General Store

Heart on Main Street Donates to Bubba O'Leary

Heart on Main Street donates $10K to Bubba O’Leary’s General Store, aiding Hurricane Helene recovery and supporting independent retailers nationwide.

When one of us faces hardship, we unite to lift each other. Bubba O'Leary's is more than just a store—it's part of the fabric of Chimney Rock, and we're proud to play a role in helping it recover.” — Patrick Keiser

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart on Main Street , a nonprofit dedicated to supporting independent retailers nationwide, proudly presented a $10,000 donation to Peter O'Leary, owner of Bubba O'Leary's General Store. This cherished Chimney Rock landmark is one of many small businesses devastated by Hurricane Helene, which left a trail of destruction across the region earlier this year.The funds raised by independent retailers, vendors, and businesses nationwide are part of Heart on Main Street's initiative to help small businesses recover from natural disasters. Bubba O'Leary's General Store was selected as a recipient for its deep roots in the community and its critical role in Chimney Rock's economy and identity."This donation will help us restock, rebuild, and recover," said Peter O'Leary. "The support from Heart on Main Street and the independent retail community nationwide reminds us that we're not alone in this journey. It's truly inspiring."Heart on Main Street works to revitalize Main Street economies across the U.S., providing financial assistance, resources, and advocacy for independent retailers. By connecting those in need with a network of supporters, the organization enables small businesses to weather challenges, from economic downturns to natural disasters like Hurricane Helene."This donation is a testament to the strength of the independent retail community," said Patrick Keiser, Executive Director of Heart on Main Street. "When one of us faces hardship, we unite to lift each other. Bubba O'Leary's is more than just a store—it's part of the fabric of Chimney Rock, and we're proud to play a role in helping it recover."Through efforts like this, Heart on Main Street aims to underscore the importance of small businesses as the backbone of communities across America. The nonprofit encourages others to join the mission, ensuring that independent retailers can thrive and sustain their vital contributions to local economies.About Heart on Main StreetHeart on Main Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and revitalizing independent retailers across the United States. Through financial support, strategic resources, and community-building initiatives, the organization fosters resilient Main Street economies that benefit all.

