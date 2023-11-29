Submit Release
Authentic Italian Restaurant Opened by NYC Veteran Restauranteurs and Local Family Surpasses 1 Year Anniversary

Italian Restaurant in historic downtown Torrington, Geppetto Osteria & Bisteccheria passes a milestone one year anniversary.

TORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romantic, rustically charming, incredibly authentic Italian Restaurant in historic downtown Torrington, Geppetto Osteria & Bisteccheria passes a milestone one year anniversary. Italian Carlo Pulixi (Chef owner) hails from Sardegna and Rome where he grew up in both farm/countryside and iconic city. In 2000 he and his wife opened Convivium Osteria in Park Slope, Brooklyn with huge success.

Geppetto Osteria is their sister restaurant opened last year towards the end of September. Geppetto Osteria is now known for their fresh pasta, homemade stuffed pastas like ravioli, tortelli and agnollotti, fresh and skillfully prepared ragus, delicious fresh fish, and finely prepared steaks and chops, as well as their delectable desserts all made in house by Michelle Pulixi, wife and pastry chef with her small crew of apprentices.

Signature dishes Carlo puts out are Roman braised Artichokes, Grilled Octopus with Chickpea and Paprika oil, Green Apple Ravioli with a Duck Ragu, Linguine Nere (squid ink ) with head on shrimp, calamari,and spicy tomato sauce. Pinenut crusted Rack of Lamb with a port wine au jus, and 24 oz. prime Ribeye rubbed in Umbrian Truffle Butter, and a delicious Omaha Pork Chop with Butter and Sage.

Geppetto also has an extensive wine list upward of 150 wines to choose from all from Italy. Chef Carlo is also a wine enthusiast and this is his selection. Wines are listed according to region and list the grapes. Mainstays like Gavi di Gavi, Barolo, and Barbaresco are alongside more uncommon Italian wines such as Sagrantino di Montefalco. There is a lot to choose from.

The dining room has lots of eye candy and transports patrons to Italy. Copper pots dangle and candles flicker on rustic wooden tables in a unique atmosphere. Tables of all different sizes accommodate large family gatherings or quiet romantic corners. Private Parties are also offered.

