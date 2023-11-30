Hive Networks Demonstrates Commitment to Data Security & Privacy With SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance
The nature of our business and the health partnerships we have built are highly dependent on trust. It is critical that our processes and technology stack reflect the best practices in the industry.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Networks, a leader in providing real-world evidence through community and cooperation in an emerging model called Learning Health Networks, today announced it has achieved a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 Certification in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18.
— John Bostick, CEO of Hive Networks
Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is a globally recognized framework that evaluates a company’s ability to adhere to stringent security protocols across the five Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Hive Networks provides enterprise-level security for data secured in the Hive Networks platform.
“The nature of our business and the health partnerships we have built are highly dependent on trust. With the sensitivity of health data, it is critical that our processes and technology stack reflect the best practices in the industry for maintaining security and data integrity,” said John Bostick, Founder and CEO of Hive Networks. “Our team is proud to be compliant with the rigorous requirements of SOC 2 and will remain committed to upholding these standards.”
Hive has also achieved HIPAA compliance in accordance with AT-C 315, with criteria established by the AICPA. Together, both certifications validate the company’s focus on maintaining critical security and privacy standards to protect health data. “The independent audit confirms that our processes and controls meet the highest data security standards to provide our customers with the security and reliability that they expect from a platform processing such critical patient information,” said Chris Sauer, Systems Architecture Director at Hive Networks. “Being a SOC 2 compliant company positions us to be a leader in our field and a trusted partner for all of our customers.”
Hive Networks was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.
An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type 2 + HIPAA audit report demonstrates to Hive Networks’ current and future business partners that the company can be trusted to manage their data with the highest standards of security and compliance.
About Hive Networks
Hive Networks provides a purpose-built software platform for the emerging healthcare trend called Learning Health Networks. Enabling the scientifically proven methodology, Hive brings patients, clinicians, and researchers from across the country and around the world together with a relentless focus on improving outcomes. Stakeholders include Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, CincyTech, JobsOhio, Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), Bon Secours Mercy Health, and many others. Learn more at http://www.hivenetworks.com.
Debbie-Ann Campbell
Hive Networks
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook