Maryland Department of General Services Announces $19.5 Million Award to Support Renovations at the Maryland School for the Deaf

November 29, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services today announced the award of $19.5 million in funding to support construction services to the renovation of the Veditz Vocational Building at the Maryland School of the Deaf in Frederick, MD. The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the award, which will support a contract with Waynesboro Construction Company, located in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

“The restoration of the Veditz Building at the Maryland School for the Deaf supports two of the administration’s primary goals, increasing minority business participation in government contracts and advancing the state’s energy sustainability goals,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “Waynesboro Construction has agreed to exceed the MBE goal by 2%, achieving 32% MBE participation, while targeting the renovations to be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver Certified.”

The Veditz Building, originally constructed in 1975, provides vocational training to Deaf students. Since the construction of the building, significant advancements in technology have been made and the educational needs of the school have also evolved. The renovation will configure the 48,313 square foot space into state-of-the-art multi-purpose classrooms and career technology education classrooms based on the design principles of DeafSpace: sensory reach, space and proximity, mobility and proximity, light and color, and acoustics.

“We are thrilled to learn about the Department of General Services award to help the Maryland School of the Deaf and its students,” said Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Acting Director Usherla DeBerry. “George Veditz’s passion was preserving American Sign Language and promoting employment opportunities, and equity for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community; this investment allows us to continue that legacy.”

The project will equip the building with modern technology to support the educational classes offered by the Maryland School of the Deaf. The Veditz Building offers classes in American Sign Language, home economics, computer technology, graphic design, introduction to engineering, robotics, art, woodworking, and drama/video production. In addition, the building offers a job training center for students to learn basic skills for resume writing, interview etiquette, and completing applications.

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including but not limited to procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as inventory control, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security with statewide jurisdiction in state-owned buildings, state leased facilities, and surrounding areas.