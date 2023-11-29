RGV Border Patrol agents foil multiple drug smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, in coordination with several law enforcement agencies, successfully interdicted six marijuana smuggling events in a two-day span from November 27th to 28th.

On Monday, a camera operator observed three individuals throwing bundles over a border barrier near Los Indios, Texas. Harlingen agents apprehended two individuals and the bundles, later determined to be marijuana. The individuals and marijuana were transported to the Harlingen Border Patrol Station for processing.

That same day, Brownsville agents discovered 95 pounds of marijuana abandoned by smugglers. The smugglers were last seen running south towards Mexico as agents arrived in the area. The abandoned marijuana was seized.

On Tuesday, just east of the Fort Brown Border Patrol Checkpoint, several individuals were observed running across the highway with bundles of suspected narcotics. Fort Brown agents responded to the area and apprehended five people along with five bundles of marijuana. The individuals and marijuana were transported to the Fort Brown Border Patrol Station for processing.

Later that day agents in Brownsville, Texas, observed bundle carrying smugglers near the border fence. Responding agents discovered three bundles of marijuana and observed five people returning into Mexico. The three bundles weighed nearly 150 pounds.

Tuesday afternoon, a camera operator observed multiple individuals suspecting of illegal entry. Agents along with K9 searched the area and discovered 144 pounds of marijuana. The abandoned marijuana was seized and transported to the Brownsville Station.

That same evening, agents near Garceno, Texas, observed several people drop bundles of suspected narcotics and abscond south towards Mexico. Upon searching the area, agents discovered five bundles of marijuana and apprehended one person. The individual and marijuana were transported to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station.

The enforcement actions over the two-day period resulted in the seizure of more than 850 pounds of marijuana, with an approximate value of $680,000 USD and eight arrests.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez stated, “These drug smuggling cases highlight the threat by Transnational Criminal Organizations exploiting our region and communities every day. I commend the relentless work performed by our Border Patrol agents, working hard day and night to keep our border and communities safe and secure.”

