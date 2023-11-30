Class of Covid-19: A Documentary Film Now Available on Prime Video Via Prime Video Direct
Class of Covid-19 explores the challenges educators, students, and families faced during the first 12 months of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Issues such as the inequities of school resources, student activism during the pandemic, and struggles with mental health come to light. The film provides an intimate portrait of the resilience and courage demonstrated both inside and outside the classroom, bringing optimism and inspiration to all.
Director Jon Brick notes, “This is a hopeful story. With everything we’ve come to know about this very challenging time, it is wonderful to provide a glimpse into the lives of these extraordinary individuals and to learn such important lessons about the human spirit. We capture their images and voices at the very beginning of the lockdown, and they take us into their very personal worlds. We see them deal with the trauma of the Black Lives Matter movement and the political fallout from the pandemic—all while exhibiting tremendous hope and courage.”
Brick collaborated with Donna M. Davis, Ph.D., a Professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City to produce Class of Covid-19, and the film received accolades from several festivals, including Best Long Documentary at the International Black Film Festival, the Audience Choice Award at the Kansas City International Film Festival, and the Silver Remi Award from WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival. It was one of the “Top Ten” most viewed films at the Portland Film Festival and screened at the Twin Cities Film Festival.
To watch the trailer and for more information about Class of Covid-19, go to: www.classofcovid19movie.com
