Immigration Attorney Manuel Solis Emerges Victorious in Lawsuit Against USCIS
Immigration Attorney Manuel Solis Facilitating Timely Issuance of Work Permits and Social Security Numbers.
We are pleased to declare our triumph in the legal battle against the bureaucratic entity of the USCIS”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Manuel Solis Emerges Victorious in Groundbreaking Lawsuit Against USCIS, Facilitating Timely Issuance of Work Permits and Social Security Numbers.
— Attorney Manuel Solis
Attorney Manuel Solis, a leading advocate for immigrant rights, has achieved an unprecedented victory in a lawsuit against the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This groundbreaking legal action (Filed in The United States District Court Northern District of Illinois – Eastern Division - Case# 1:23-cv-15001 Law Office of Manuel Solis and Plaintiffs v. Ur M. Jaddou, Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) and the change in the Immigration law on June 14, 2021 ensures that individuals who have filed for a U-Visa or are awaiting their U-Visa approval can now expedite the process of obtaining their work permit and social security number. Stepping away from the traditional wait time of five to six years, participants in the lawsuit can now expect to receive their work permit and social security number within a remarkable timeframe of 60 to 120 days.
The prolonged wait for U-Visa recipients to secure their work permit and social security number has long been a source of frustration and impediment in their path to full integration and economic self-sufficiency. Recognizing this injustice, Attorney Manuel Solis, renowned for his unwavering commitment to immigrant rights, took strong legal action against USCIS to rectify this unjustified delay.
We are pleased to declare our triumph in the legal battle against the bureaucratic entity of the USCIS," affirmed Attorney Manuel Solis. "Henceforth, U-Visa applicants shall be relieved from the protracted period of waiting for the acquisition of their work permits and social security numbers. Through our legal action, we compelled the USCIS to expedite the aforementioned process, thereby eliminating any obstacles impeding their capacity to engage in gainful employment and make valuable contributions to society. The favorable outcome of this litigation represents a noteworthy advancement towards the attainment of justice and equality for every individual.
The lawsuit spearheaded by Attorney Manuel Solis provides an unprecedented opportunity for all U-Visa applicants who are currently in the process or have filed for such status to join forces and expedite their work permit and social security number issuance. By becoming part of this landmark legal action, individuals can bypass the traditionally lengthy wait times and receive their work permit and social security number in as little as 60 to 120 days.
This momentous achievement by Attorney Manuel Solis reflects his tireless dedication to empowering immigrants and championing their rights. With his legal guidance and expertise, countless individuals have been able to navigate the complexities of the immigration system successfully.
To learn more about this lawsuit please consult with your immigration attorney, if your immigration attorney is unaware of this legal filing against USCIS, please have your attorney contact us and we will be more than happy to work together with your attorney to get your work permit and social security number, and if you would like to know more information and the possibility of the Law Offices of Manuel Solis to represent you, please feel free to contact us at our office at (713) 481.2123, and please visit the official website of Attorney Manuel Solis at http://www.manuelsolis.com . By taking action today, U-Visa applicants can expedite their process and secure their work permit and social security number in a fraction of the time.
