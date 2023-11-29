My Career in Data Episode 60: Gregory Daggett, Data Governance Lead, JR Simplot, & Monica Daggett, Senior Data Analyst, Cornerstone Whole Healthcare Organization

Welcome back to a new episode of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week, to celebrate our 60th episode, we’re pleased to sharing a special double interview with Gregory Daggett, a Data Governance Lead at JR Simplot, and Monica Daggett, a Senior Data Analyst at Cornerstone Whole Healthcare Organization. Gregory and Monica are also our first ever father-daughter data duo! They talk about building a supportive environment for women working in data, and how their initial interests in baseball and dance respectively eventually translated into their careers.

