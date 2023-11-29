Las Olas Venture Capital ("LOVC") Announces Latest Seed Investment in Miami, FL based AI Newsletter Company, Letterhead

Las Olas Venture Capital ("LOVC") Announces Latest Lead Seed Investment in Miami, FL based AI Newsletter Company, Letterhead LOVC Letterhead

Letterhead will use the funds to develop its platform further, expand its team, and accelerate growth, innovating how newsletters are produced and managed.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Olas Venture Capital ("LOVC") Announces Latest Investment in Letterhead to Revolutionize Newsletter Content Automation

The seed funding round, led by LOVC, is joined by Reign Ventures with participation from BDMI, Florida Opportunity Fund, and McClatchy. Letterhead, a software platform for automating the creation and management of email newsletters, streamlines newsletter creation, distribution, and monetization for publishers and marketing teams to help produce meaningful content at scale. Leveraging AI, Letterhead empowers users to manage multiple newsletters with the workflow of one, improving efficiency and scalability while retaining the ability to create quality, personalized, and bespoke products. Letterhead’s software works with a customer’s existing content management system and email service provider, enabling any company to use its tools with minimal switching costs.

Powered by AI and machine learning, Letterhead offers companies a more innovative way to distribute more meaningful and relevant content to their audiences at scale. Users can manage multiple newsletters with the workflow of one, build custom templates, comprehensively track important campaign KPIs, and automatically adjust their newsletter strategy based on marketing performance. The platform integrates with all the major email service providers and marketing software tools so businesses can augment their existing marketing infrastructure and seamlessly incorporate the Letterhead platform into their existing workflows. The platform automates the entire end-to-end newsletter strategy and allows businesses to scale content creation efficiently and cost-effectively.

Chris Sopher, the CEO and Co-Founder of Letterhead comes from a background in the media/publishing industry and previously founded WhereBy.us, a community development platform curating local news and events. Several of his colleagues there are now full-time team members with Letterhead. They have a deep asymmetric understanding of email as a marketing channel and ROI lever from their experience scaling a media company built around newsletters. Las Olas Venture Capital's conversations with the Letterhead team and their customers gave LOVC conviction in their long-term vision to become the category-defining software for organizations to operate and manage their personal media brands.

"Our vision is to help every company engage their audiences with meaningful media content," said Christopher Sopher, co-founder and CEO of Letterhead. "As changes to cookies and privacy rules make owning your audience more critical than ever, we think it should be way easier for teams to create quality content products for every segment of their community. Our first step is making it possible for any business to create great newsletters in a fraction of the time."

Letterhead is trusted by the publishers of over 1,800 newsletters, indicating a strong market fit and demand for more intelligent audience engagement software. Customers include leading brands like Techstars and Salon.

“While there are many traditional email marketing products, none are focused on content-driven engagement like Letterhead is,” said Nate Vasel, partner at LOVC. “We were impressed with the team’s vision for an owned audience future powered by AI and automation and their consistent execution to grow the business.”

Letterhead will use the fresh infusion of capital to continue building the platform and making critical hires across product, engineering, and sales. Read more about open roles on their website. "We’re thrilled to partner with the Letterhead team and look forward to supporting them in their mission to streamline newsletter creation, distribution, and monetization," said the LOVC Team.

About LOVC:

LOVC is an early-stage venture fund investing in B2B software companies based in the Eastern US. Founded in 2016 by former entrepreneurs and headquartered in Florida, LOVC is now investing out of its $50M Fund II and typically leads $3-7M rounds with $1.5-2.5M checks in businesses with early commercial signals of product-market fit (typically $200K+ ARR). Our low-frequency and high-conviction investment approach (3-5 companies per year) allows us to be deeply collaborative and hands-on with the founders we partner with.