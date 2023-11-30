SECURE INSIGHT AND FORTA SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
Wire Fraud Tool to be Integrated in New Warehouse Bank Operating Platform
Forta offers a new and innovative platform for warehouse lenders which has been much needed in the industry. ”HAMILTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Insight announced today that it has entered into a business agreement with Forta Solutions to provide wire verification technology as an integrated tool in Agility™, Forta’s revolutionary new warehouse lending platform. Designed by warehouse lenders, Agility represents a major leap forward in the banking industry, offering unprecedented flexibility, transparency, and efficiency.
— Andrew Liput, CEO, Secure Insight
Agility is the first adaptable, modern warehouse lending platform built by warehouse lenders that provides a faster, safer path to warehouse liquidity. Agility’s modular-based design, simple integrations and dynamic reporting makes it the perfect choice for organizations seeking to simplify and streamline warehouse lending processes. The SOC II Type 1 compliant platform features automated decisioning engines and customized user dashboards with real-time updates. Secure Insight will be integrated into the platform for the benefit of warehouse bank users.
Secure Insight was the first mortgage industry technology provider to envision the need for a uniform, reliable and efficient technology solution to manage lender wire fraud prevention and vendor risk assessment needs. Mortgage lenders, banks and credit unions across the United States rely on Secure Insights ClosingGuard™ tool to prevent wire fraud and closing fraud losses. Since 2012 the company has vetted more than 80,000 professionals nationwide and supervised more than 20 million residential mortgage transactions without a financial loss from wire fraud.
The founders of Fintech provider Forta Solutions have proven success in launching businesses in warehouse lending and mortgage technology. Forta Solutions Co-founder and CEO Kathy Hancock previously founded Avlis Partners, LLC, which grew into the largest nonbank independent warehouse lender in just five years. Forta Co-founder and Chairman Chris Saitta has successfully launched numerous mortgage technology companies, including Equator, Resitrader and LauraMac.
Kathy Hancock emphasized, "at Forta Solutions, integration isn't just about technology; it's about forging strong bonds with our client's partners, understanding their needs, and building a unified vision for the future."
Secure Insight founder and CEO Andrew Liput stated, “we are excited for this partnership and look forward to helping support the Agility platform with our wire fraud prevention tool. Forta offers a new and innovative platform for warehouse lenders which has been much needed in the industry. Their innovation is second to none and we are proud to have been invited to integrate our solution in their unique platform.”
Andrew Liput
Secure Insight
+1 973-975-8434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn