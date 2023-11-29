Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,309 in the last 365 days.

Challenging Greek primary students’ knowledge of ocean acidification using the carbon cycle context

Challenging Greek primary students’ knowledge of ocean acidification using the carbon cycle context

Published 29 November 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: education

The purpose of the present study was to investigate the impact of an intervention on primary school students’ construction of knowledge on ocean acidification and the development of their systems thinking. Eighty-five 11 to 12-year-old students from five different classes of two public primary schools in Greece participated in the 8-h intervention. The intervention included inquiry-based and knowledge-integration activities, and students worked in groups during all activities. Rich pictures, made by the groups at the beginning and the end of the intervention, were used to evaluate their progress in their knowledge concerning the carbon cycle, as well as in their systems thinking. Our findings showed that the intervention contributed to primary students’ conceptual knowledge of the carbon cycle and the inclusion of ocean acidification in the carbon cycle. It also helped them improve their systems thinking, indicating that students’ systems thinking at this age could be developed through formal instruction with interventions which emphasize content knowledge and use an earth systems approach. Moreover, our findings indicate that the systems thinking perspective can serve as an effective approach to help children better understand and critically engage with complex environmental issues, such as ocean acidification.

Boubonari T., Papazoglou D. N., Mogias A. & Kevrekidis T., in press. Challenging Greek primary students’ knowledge of ocean acidification using the carbon cycle context. International Journal of Science and Mathematics Education. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Challenging Greek primary students’ knowledge of ocean acidification using the carbon cycle context

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more