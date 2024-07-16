Bottom’s up – focusing on habitat shifts as mediators of anthropogenic impacts on marine ecosystems

Marine ecosystems face unprecedented challenges in the Anthropocene, an age characterized by escalating environmental stressors such as ocean acidification, warming and the intrusion of human infrastructure into coastal seascapes. As we hasten to understand the ecological consequences of these mounting pressures, much attention has been devoted to characterizing the traits of individual taxa that are likely to dictate their response to future conditions. However, we are increasingly recognizing the pivotal role that habitat may play in shaping the response of communities to such broad-scale changes. In this thesis, I present empirical evidence of the capacity of habitat-level responses to stress to propagate upwards through the broader ecosystem, inducing substantial and meaningful changes in supported fish assemblages. In my first project, I trace the indirect effects of ocean acidification from the habitat level through to the structure of an assemblage of small-bodied reef fish. I use the natural laboratory provided by a volcanic seep in Papua New Guinea to approximate future acidification conditions under current climate change projections. Here, coral communities chronically exposed to elevated CO2 exhibit a shift in competitive interactions that favours fast-growing, morphologically simple taxa, with the implication that other coral reefs globally may undergo an equivalent structural simplification in coming decades in response to ocean acidification. I show that several common, ecologically important reef fishes display strong and relatively inflexible associations with branching corals, with some even preferencing structure over living tissue when selecting habitat. I then demonstrate that acidified and structurally simplified reefs show a drastically reduced capacity to support healthy populations of these fishes. This chapter contributes two important findings: first, that simplification of coral morphology in response to ocean acidification can induce substantial negative changes in supported reef fish assemblages, even if the total cover of live coral remains unchanged; and secondly, that reef fish may be more vulnerable to these indirect, habitat level changes than to the simple direct effects wrought by acidification. Shifting focus to temperate ecosystems, my second project examines how warming, coastal urbanisation and marine protection interact to influence the distributions and assemblage structures of rangeshifting tropical fishes as they venture poleward in response to ocean warming. Using breakwalls as a ubiquitous and readily accessible test case, I reveal that the structural complexity and shelter from wave action offered by coastal infrastructure can render these environments hotspots for tropical fish recruitment. Importantly, this chapter both identifies coastal infrastructure as potentially significant contributors to the process of tropicalisation, highlighting the need for further research attention and monitoring, but also recognises that marine protected areas can offer an effective means of mitigating the effects of coastal urbanisation. Together, the two projects presented in this thesis demonstrate the power of both the direct and indirect effects of habitat changes. In light of the ongoing and accelerating accumulation of anthropogenically induced stressors, my research underscores the necessity of accounting for habitat-level responses when projecting future fish assemblages, and frames habitat protection as a vital element of safeguarding healthy ecosystems.

Priest J., 2024. Bottom’s up – focusing on habitat shifts as mediators of anthropogenic impacts on marine ecosystems. MSc Thesis, The University of Adelaide, 125 p. Thesis.

