Montclair, NJ, Welcomes its only 100% Plant-based vegan restaurant, Brick City Vegan
The established restaurateur Adenah Bayoh boasts a menu that showcases the richness and variety of plant-based cuisine.
We believe in the power of plant-based cuisine to create positive change, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to indulge in our flavorful creations,”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, US, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh proudly announces the grand opening of Montclair's only 100% plant-based vegan restaurant, Brick City Vegan. Located in the new Two South Willow building (South Willow St & Bloomfield Ave.), this will be offering a diverse and delectable menu crafted entirely from plant-derived ingredients. The person behind the menu is Emeka Onugha, whose creativity and expertise have shaped the offerings at Brick City Vegan. Onugha's innovative approach to plant-based cooking has resulted in a menu that satisfies the taste buds and challenges preconceived notions about vegan dining.
Bayoh and Onugha, have meticulously curated Brick City Vegan to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and cruelty-free dining options. With a passion for delicious food and ethical practices, Bayoh aims to provide the community with an unforgettable culinary experience that aligns with their values.
Brick City Vegan boasts a menu showcasing plant-based cuisine's richness and variety. From savory starters to mouthwatering main courses such as Black Eyed Pea burgers, Sweet Potato burgers, and Chickpea burgers or delicious Power bowls, to name a few, to vegan chocolate chip cookies, each dish is a testament to the creativity and innovation inherent in vegan food. All plant-based patties are made in-house, ensuring a level of quality and freshness that sets Brick City Vegan apart.
Not merely a restaurant, Brick City Vegan is a celebration of health, sustainability, and compassion. Adenah Bayoh envisions this establishment as a welcoming space for vegans, vegetarians, and those exploring plant-based options, fostering a sense of community around conscious and conscientious eating. "We are thrilled to bring Brick City Vegan to Montclair, offering a dining experience that is not only delicious but also aligns with the values of our community. We believe in the power of plant-based cuisine to create positive change, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to indulge in our flavorful creations," says Adenah Bayoh.
Join us at Brick City Vegan as we embark on a journey to redefine dining in Montclair. The grand opening event is scheduled for December 13, 2023, at 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM. We invite recognized influencers, media representatives, food enthusiasts, and the local community to come together and experience the joy of plant-based living. For media inquiries, please contact: LeslyeRosales@tenenicole.com.
ABOUT ADENAH BAYOH
Adenah Bayoh embodies the American dream. At age 13, she escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia, immigrated to the United States, and is now one of the most successful entrepreneurs in her home state of New Jersey. Inspired by her grandmother, who owned a restaurant in Liberia, Adenah now owns 10 restaurants, including 4 IHOP franchises in northern New Jersey. She opened her first IHOP in Irvington Township, New Jersey, at the age of 27, making her one of the youngest franchisees in the country at that time. In late 2017, Adenah launched Cornbread, her first independent fast casual, farm-to-table, soul food restaurant, which she co-founded with fellow entrepreneur Zadie B. Smith. As of today, they currently own 3 Cornbread locations in New Jersey (Maplewood, Newark, and most recently, Montclair) and 1 location in Brooklyn. Additionally, in keeping with Adenah’s mission of bringing high-quality food to urban communities, she launched her latest restaurant concept, Brick City Vegan, in downtown Newark in late July 2021.
