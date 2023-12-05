anyseals Americas Welcomes Two New Regional Sales Managers
They bring extensive industry knowledge, insights, and relationships to anyseals with a proven track record for enhancing the customer experience.”BRECKSVILLE, OHIO, US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- anyseals Inc. has appointed Dawn Campbell and Chris Wheatley to the company's rapidly expanding sales team as regional sales managers. The addition of Dawn and Chris rounds out a regional sales structure the company has put into place to better serve clients across the U.S.
— Scott Rassett, CEO for anyseals, Inc.
As Midwest Regional Sales Manager, Dawn brings her 22 years of distribution experience, including 10 years in the seal industry, to drive awareness of anyseals’ products and capabilities across the territory. She comes to anyseals from Hercules OEM, where she was a distribution sales manager responsible for a team that serviced hundreds of customers across the U.S. Previously, Dawn worked as a director of inside sales for Fibre Craft Materials Corporation and as national sales director for World Pacific Jewelry Distribution.
"I am very excited to be part of anyseals, a company that values loyalty and puts the customer experience at the forefront of their business strategy," said Dawn. "While anyseals is on a trajectory for rapid growth, I am happy to be a part of an organization where we can extend our customers the same level of personalized care and commitment that smaller companies are known for – always putting the customer first and going the extra mile. At the same time, we have the capabilities of a large corporation. The company's business culture helped solidify my decision to join the team, which includes several people I have had the pleasure of working with previously in my career. I look forward to where we grow from here."
Named West Regional Sales Manager, Chris joins anyseals from Hercules Sealing Products, where he served the aftermarket, most recently focused on hydraulic cylinder replacement kits for heavy equipment. At anyseals, he will leverage his 20+ years of seal industry experience, which includes the oil and gas, general OEM, and MRO supply chain markets. He also brings warehouse automation experience to anyseals, complementing the company's recent AutoStore launch enabling product distribution more quickly and efficiently. Previously, Chris held roles with Fastenal Company as general manager and AIV L.P. as regional sales manager.
"We are thrilled to have Dawn and Chris on board," said Scott Rassett, CEO for anyseals, Inc. "They bring extensive industry knowledge, insights, and relationships to anyseals with a proven track record for enhancing the customer experience. We are confident they will hit the ground running and deliver results that will benefit customers and help us meet our strategic growth objectives."
Based in Illinois, Dawn's sales region includes Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Kentucky. Chris is based in Colorado, and his sales region includes Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington.
ABOUT anyseals, Inc.
anyseals, Inc. is a wholesale industrial sealing supplier based in Brecksville, Ohio. For over 20 years, anyseals has been a global trusted supply chain specialist providing O-rings, oil and grease seals, PTFE seals and rings, hydraulic seals, pneumatic seals, radial shaft seals, custom molded rubber products, wipers, circlips, guiding elements, and specialty seals in a wide range of compounds for various applications. anyseals products are used by agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, hydraulics, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries. For more information about our products and services, visit http://www.anyseals.com/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.
