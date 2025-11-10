Hallite Seals Showcases Full Manufacturing-to-Market Capabilities at EXCON 2025

Hallite Reinforces Its Position as a Premium Hydraulic Sealing Solutions Provider

Our presence at EXCON reflects our commitment to supporting OEMs and operators with solutions that perform in the toughest conditions.” — Bansidhar Gaur, Managing Director of Hallite India

BENGALURU, INDIA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hallite Seals, a global leader in high-performance hydraulic sealing solutions and part of the Michelin Group, is proud to announce its participation at EXCON 2025, South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair, held in Bengaluru from December 9–13.From Stands K200 and K201 in Hall 1 Upper Level, Hallite will present a comprehensive journey through its manufacturing excellence, advanced materials, and cutting-edge testing capabilities—all of which contribute to its reputation as a premium sealing solutions provider for heavy-duty hydraulic applications.Hallite’s booth will take visitors through the full lifecycle of its sealing solutions—from automated precision manufacturing to real-world simulation testing—demonstrating how each stage contributes to longer service life, enhanced reliability, and superior performance in demanding environments.“Our presence at EXCON reflects our commitment to supporting OEMs and operators with solutions that perform in the toughest conditions,” said Bansidhar Gaur, Managing Director of Hallite India. “By combining premium materials, advanced manufacturing, and simulation testing, we’re reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the region’s rapidly evolving construction and infrastructure sectors.”Visitors will experience:• Premium sealing solutions engineered for heavy-duty hydraulic cylinders.• Advanced material technologies that enhance wear resistance and system reliability.• Learn how are advanced manufacturing processes ensure precise geometry and consistent performance.• Simulation testing capabilities that replicate real-world conditions to validate seal durability and effectiveness.• Expert engineering support tailored to the needs of South Asian OEMs, cylinder builders, and distributors.Hallite invites attendees to explore how its end-to-end capabilities—from material selection to manufacturing and testing—deliver premium sealing solutions that meet the highest industry standards.For more information, including product details and expert interviews, visit the press kit at https://hallite.com/excon-december-2025/ About HalliteHallite, part of the Michelin Group, has been a global leader in hydraulic cylinder sealing solutions since 1903, renowned for innovation, technical expertise, and reliability. Hallite operates as part of the Advanced Sealing Technologies division alongside its sister companies, manufacturing and distributing polymer solutions for valves, pumps, compressors, and hydraulic applications. For 130 years, Michelin's experience in tires has endowed it with unrivalled expertise in flexible composites. The Group aims to leverage its know-how far beyond mobility to serve markets with high technological potential, including general industry, the aerospace industry, energy, and health care. For more information, visit https://hallite.com and follow us on LinkedIn ContactFlavia Richards, Global Marketing DirectorHallite Seals International Ltd.+44208 481 8307flavia.richards@hallite.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.