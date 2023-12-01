Submit Release
Language Learning Reimagined: Qlango Now Offers Free Access to 45 Languages Worldwide

Qlango Unveils Complimentary Access to Its Multilingual Learning App with 45 Language Options

We should learn languages because language is the only thing worth knowing even poorly”
— Kató Lomb

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qlango, a prominent language learning application, announced its transition to a free model. This significant update makes the application accessible to a wider audience, enabling use at no cost.

Originally launched in 2016, Qlango has successfully attracted over one million users, thanks to its comprehensive and user-friendly language learning solutions. The app offers a diverse range of 45 languages, catering to both popular and less commonly taught languages. The list includes Slovenian, Kazakh, Serbian, Armenian, Georgian, Estonian, Lithuanian, Bulgarian, Latvian, Esperanto, Latin, Macedonian, Albanian, Persian, Ukrainian, among others.

Qlango is committed to continuous enhancement, aiming to expand its language offerings and improve user experience. The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play, providing an effective and engaging platform for language enthusiasts.

For additional details on Qlango’s language learning features and to embark on a new linguistic journey, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Qlango website.

