Expanded Burnaby elementary school will be safer

CANADA, November 29 - Students at Brentwood Park Elementary will soon be getting more space with a new addition and seismic upgrade on the way.

“In growing neighbourhoods throughout the province, our government is expanding and upgrading schools like Brentwood Park Elementary,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “We are proud to be delivering better, upgraded schools that will serve the community and B.C. families for years to come.”

In addition to the 165-seat expansion, three wings of the school will be seismically upgraded with more than $39 million from the Province. Construction on the school is expected to be complete in September 2026.

The school upgrade will also include a new neighbourhood learning centre, which will create 37 child care spaces for children up to five years, with $2.2 million in ChildCareBC New Spaces funding. An additional $1.4 million in new spaces funding will also provide a stand-alone child care centre that will offer before- and after-school child care spaces at Brentwood Park Elementary. This will give parents greater convenience with one pickup and dropoff location at the school.

“Bringing child care to Brentwood Park is a real win for parents and children in Burnaby,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “This not only eases the daily lives of parents, but also gives our children a safe and enjoyable place to learn and grow. These child care investments will provide families with the help they need outside of regular school hours and welcome younger children into the school community.”

Since September 2017, more than $208 million has been invested to expand and seismically upgrade or replace six schools in the Burnaby School District.

In the past six years, government has announced 25,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer seats. The Province has provided approximately $4 billion for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Quotes:

Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North –

“It is so important that our schools are safe places for students to be. The addition and child care spaces will also benefit families in our growing community for years to come.”

Bill Brassington, chair, Burnaby Board of Education –

“This is an important investment in school safety and meeting enrolment demand in an area facing rapid growth. It takes all levels of government working together to create places where children and community can thrive. We’re grateful for our partnerships with the Ministry of Education and Child Care and the City of Burnaby that help us to support children and youth.”