People travelling between Enderby and Lumby will have a safer and more reliable bridge connecting the communities with the replacement of Baxter Bridge.

Construction to replace the bridge located on Trinity Valley Road, 11 kilometres east of Enderby, will start this winter. A contract has been awarded to Formula Contractors Ltd. for $16.6 million. A new climate-resilient two-lane steel-and-concrete bridge will replace the existing single-lane wooden bridge built in 1950 that has reached the end of its lifespan.

The existing bridge will remain open during construction with occasional minor delays for drivers. The project is anticipated to be completed in spring of 2026.

Project updates and information can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/baxter-bridge