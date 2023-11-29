Submit Release
European Union increases training support for Ukrainian forces by €194 million

On 28 November, the Council of the European Union decided to provide additional funding for training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

The financial amount is increased by €194 million, totalling €255 million.

The support will be granted through the European Peace Facility (EPF) and take the form of necessary lethal and non-lethal equipment and supplies, as well as services to back the training activities. 

“The objective of today’s decision is to continue supporting the capacity building of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by EUMAM, based on Ukrainian needs and taking into account the increasing scope and complexity of the training curriculum,” says a press release by the Council of the EU. “This support will continue facilitating large-scale training of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and enable EU member states to provide required training equipment and supplies.”

To date, more than 34,000 soldiers have been trained by EUMAM Ukraine since the launch of the mission.

