European Parliament to set up permanent representation in Kyiv

On 28 November, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Ruslan Stefanchuk, chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, signed a renewed memorandum of understanding setting out how they can improve cooperation.

This includes the European Parliament setting up a permanent representation in Kyiv and helping Ukraine with the challenges of rebuilding and getting ready to join the EU.

“The European Parliament has already responded swiftly to calls for technical assistance, notably in the fields of IT, communication, security, legal assistance and translation,” the European Parliament said in a Facebook post.

